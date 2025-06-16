"Found it very hard against someone like Virender Sehwag" - England legend's massive claim ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England pacer James Anderson has said that he preferred bowling at batters who took their time at the start of their innings rather than those who used an attacking approach. The 42-year-old said that the former type of batters allowed him to settle into the game, unlike the latter type of batters.
Anderson admitted that he found it hard to bowl at a batter like Virender Sehwag, who tried to play with an attacking approach from the start of an innings. He told talkSPORT.
"I think at the start of an innings, I loved to bowl at someone who takes their time because they are trying to settle into their innings and it allows you to settle into the game. You got a chance to get them out.
"They are not going to hurt you that much. I always found it very hard against someone like Virender Sehwag, someone who wants to attack straight away, it is harder to settle into the game. Generally, I liked to settle into the game against a quieter batter."
James Anderson talks about playing against Sachin Tendulkar in India
James Anderson dismissed Sachin Tendulkar nine times in Test cricket - more than any other bowler in the batting talisman's career. The 42-year-old revealed that it was incredible to see the impact that Tendulkar's wicket had on crowds at venues in India, with people leaving the ground after he had walked back to the pavilion.
Anderson said:
"Unless you'll be in India and experience how he is treated and how people look up to him, it is like a god, almost. He is idolized by millions and millions of people. I have seen it happen in cricket grounds."
"People will turn up when Sachin is about to bat and then if he gets out, the ground empties. It is just an incredible thing to experience. Obviously, you want people watching the game. I felt quite sad when people left the ground when he got out."
Anderson and Tendulkar faced off in three tours in India in 2006, 2008 and in 2012. He removed the great Indian batter in a Test match in Mumbai in 2006 and also dismissed him in Test matches at Kolkata and Nagpur during the tour to India in 2012.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news