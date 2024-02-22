"Franchise owners controlling Indian cricketers now?" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's non-participation in Ranji Trophy amid fitness issues

Fans expressed disappointment after learning about Shreyas Iyer's fitness and non-participation in the Ranji Trophy.

It all began when Iyer skipped Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Baroda, citing fitness concerns, according to multiple reports. However, a recent National Cricket Academy (NCA) email to the selectors stated that the batter is fit and available for selection.

Iyer was dropped from the Indian Test team earlier this month after he failed in the first two games against England. His scores in the four innings read - 35, 13, 27, and 29. Given his lean run of scores over the past year in the format, the selectors snubbed him from the squad for the last three Tests.

The BCCI recently directed all the available players to participate in the Ranji Trophy games, but Shreyas Iyer did not turn up for Mumbai, reportedly due to back spasms. NCA's email on the matter contradicted reports and revealed that the batter was fit.

“Shreyas Iyer was fit and available for selection as per the handover report of the Indian team after the 2nd Test match against England. There are currently no fresh injuries reported as well after his departure from Team India," the email read, according to the report.

Fans took note of the development and expressed their reactions on the matter through their posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Has to decide which are the formats he is going to try and excel in" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Shreyas Iyer

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently analyzed Shreyas Iyer's struggles in Test cricket and opined that he needs to work on his defensive game. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said:

"Iyer has to decide which are the formats he is going to try and excel in. If Tests continue to be his priority, then he has got to work on his defensive game whether it's pace and bounce or spin."

He added:

"Develop a game where he is confident in defense and then when he takes the aggressive route it's an extension of the defensive play where he is trying to dominate and not escape pressure by playing a counter-attacking game."

