"From the game’s perspective, I don’t want to see a 5-0" - Brad Hogg wants England to avoid series clean sweep against Australia

Although England are staring at a humbling Ashes series loss, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg wants them to avoid a 5-0 sweep. Hogg hopes Joe Root and co. can shift the pressure on Australia akin to what India did last summer.

Australia firmly sit in the driver's seat after day three of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, and look primed for a 2-0 series lead. England conceded a lead of 237 runs, as they collapsed from 150-2 to 236. By the close of play, the hosts were ahead by 282 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Speaking on talkSport, Hogg said that he wishes to see England take the game to Australia by competing well. Concerned about a false sense of supremacy should the hosts blank their arch-rivals, the West Australian said:

"From the game’s perspective, from a promotional side of things, I don’t want to see 5-0. I want to see England have a fightback and really put pressure on Australia – because I love seeing those close contests."

"Seeing India beat Australia in that Brisbane Test match and taking the series away, that was really exciting. It just shows that teams can come over and beat us on home soil. It gives us a different perspective, and that’s what I want to see."

After a nine-wicket win in Brisbane, the hosts held the upper hand after day three. Australia have built their success on healthy first-innings totals in both Tests. They followed their 425 in the first innings at the Gabba with 473-9 in Adelaide.

"I’m looking at the future of cricket" - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hogg said that Australia could travel to Melbourne after beating England comprehensively in Adelaide, but wishes to see healthy competition.

"You can really bury them, in a sense, bury their morale before we get to the Melbourne Test. If I was playing for Australia, I’d want to bat again to really dent the morale of the England team. I’m looking at the future of cricket. Not just burying England and being on a high here in Australia."

Contrary to expectations, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith didn't enforce the follow-on, and decided to bat again.

The home side will hope to build a solid lead on day four and bowl England out early to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

