"From here on we say Rajat Patidar instead of a walking wicket"- Fans blast middle-order batter for another failure in 3rd Test against England

Indian batter Rajat Patidar continued the dismal start to his Test career by falling for a duck at the fag end of Day 3 of the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Patidar came in after Yashasvi Jaiswal had to retire hurt due to a back injury with under 30 minutes remaining in the day. Yet, instead of playing for stumps, Patidar slapped a long hop straight to mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

The right-hander was dismissed off a similarly nothing delivery by the same bowler in the first innings.

Having been picked in the Indian Test squad after centuries in back-to-back matches against the England Lions, Rajat Patidar has fallen prey to some loose batting. In his four innings so far in the series, the Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer has scored only 46 runs at an average of 11.50.

With the ever-increasing competition for spots within the Indian team, Patidar's horrific scores could prove terminal, especially if KL Rahul is fit again for the next Test.

The right-handed batter boasts an impressive average of over 45 in first-class cricket, yet his struggles to convert that form into international cricket had fans on Twitter calling for his place in the playing XI. More than the failures, the manner of his dismissals left fans wondering if the batter could succeed at the highest level.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India enjoy a dream Day 3 to take control of the third Test

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Three

Team India produced a sensational performance with ball and bat on Day 3 to take control of the third Test against England. After scoring a healthy 445 in their first innings, the Indian bowlers were carted all over the park in the final session on Day 2 as England motored to 207/2 in 35 overs.

However, a rejuvenated home side put on an all-round bowling performance from the get-go on the third day to bundle England out for 319. Led by a four-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj, India picked up the final eight English wickets for only 95 runs to capture a valuable 126-run first-innings lead.

Expand Tweet

Buoyed by the momentum gained, the hosts continued their magical day in the office by reaching 196/2 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive run of form with a second century of the series, while Shubman Gill helped himself to an unbeaten 65 off 120 deliveries.

With a lead of 322 and two full days still to go, India are in a commanding position to take a 2-1 series lead.

