Full list of commentators across languages for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests ft. Dinesh Karthik & Hanuma Vihari 

The full list of commentators for the upcoming series between England and India was announced by Star Sports India on Thursday, June 19. JioHotstar will live stream the five Tests on their OTT platform, while Sony will telecast the series on TV.

Notably, former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, along with batter Hanuma Vihari, are among the host of names that will hold the mic for the series. England and India will square off in a five-match Test rubber to kick off their 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. The series was recently renamed from the Pataudi Trophy to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The English panel of commentators features renowned names such as Ravi Shastri, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Anil Kumble, and Dinesh Karthik. Partnering them will be former England bowling stalwart Stuart Broad, and former skippers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton.

The Hindi panel of commentators features former India wicketkeepers Parthiv Patel and Deep Dasgupta, Varun Aaron, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Sanjay Bangar. Sidhu and Anil Kumble will also be a part of this panel.

Full list of commentators and presenters for ENG vs IND 2025

English: Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik, Stuart Broad, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sanjay Manjrekar, Anil Kumble, Abhinav Mukund

Hindi: Anil Kumble, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parthiv Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Varun Aaron, Deep Dasgupta, Anant Tyagi, and Padamjeet Sehrawat

Tamil: Abhinav Mukund, S Badrinath, Ramesh, Anirudha Srikkanth, Yo Mahesh, R Sridhar

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Sunil Joshi, Vinay Kumar, Srinivas Murthy, Pavan Deshpande, Akhil Balachandra, Bharat Chipli, Kiran Srinivas.

Telugu: MSK Prasad, Hanuma Vihari, T Suman, Ashish Reddy, Akshath Reddy, Kalyan Krishna, NC Kaushik.

The first Test between the two sides starts on Friday, June 20, at Headingley, Leeds. This series will also mark the beginning of Shubman Gill's stint as India's Test captain.

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More

