Full list of commentators across languages for WPL 2024 ft. Aakash Chopra & Abhinav Mukund

The much-awaited second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will kickstart on Friday, February 23. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meg Lanning’s side will look to avenge their final defeat in the opening clash. Other than MI and DC, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will also be looking to leave their mark this season.

A total of 22 games will be played, 11 each in Bengaluru and Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium) in the T20 league. The eliminator will be played on March 15, and the winner of that game will face off against table-toppers in the summit clash on March 17. All the matches are scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST onwards.

Ahead of the season opener, the official broadcaster of WPL, Viacom 18, has announced a star-studded panel of commentators for the tournament, which is set to be aired across five languages.

Hindi: Anjum Chopra, Reema Malhotra, Sushma Verma, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parveen, Parthiv Patel, Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim, Sarandeep Singh, Sunil Taneja, Nikhil Chopra, and Prasanna S.

Note: The Hindi roster will do English commentary as well.

Tamil: Bhagwati Prasad, Sudhir Srinivasan, Aarti Sankaran, Niranjana Nagarajan, Shailaja Sundar, Abhinav Mukund, KB Arun Karthik, and Srikkanth Anirudha.

Kannada: Raghvendra Raj, Sujay Shastri, Karuna Jain, Vanitha VR, Sahana Pawar, Bharat Chipli, and Srinivas Murthy.

Telugu: Sravanthi Naidu, Sunitha Anand, Akshath Reddy, Ashish Reddy, and Sandeep Bavanaka.

Sanjana Ganesan, Ridhima Pathak, Supriya Singh, and Preeti Dahiya.

Shah Rukh Khan and other B-Town celebs to light up WPL 2024 opening ceremony

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and five other celebrities will perform at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony ahead of the opening game on Friday. The star-studded list includes Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Siddharth Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan who will celebrate ‘Cricket ka Queendom’.

The opening ceremony will start at 6.30 pm IST. The event will be live telecast and live-streamed on Sports18 and the Jio Cinema app, respectively.

