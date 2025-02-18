Full list of commentators and presenters for 2025 Champions Trophy across languages ft. Sunil Gavaskar & Dale Steyn 

The 2025 Champions Trophy will begin on Wednesday, February 19, in Pakistan. Ahead of the tournament's first game, the official broadcasters for the mega event in India, Star Sports have announced the full list of commentators and presenters.

Star Sports and Sports18 will broadcast the mega event in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The full list of commentators came out on February 18.

The English panel for the 2025 Champions Trophy features some of the biggest names from the cricketing world, including Sunil Gavaskar, Dale Steyn, Ravi Shastri, Ramiz Raja, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain and several others.

Even the Hindi panel has well-known names like Aakash Chopra, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru. Here is the full list of 2025 Champions Trophy commentators:

Complete list of 2025 Champions Trophy commentators and presenters

English: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden, Aaron Finch, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Michael Atherton, Dinesh Karthik, Pommie Mbangwa, Shaun Pollock, Wasim Akram, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Mel Jones, Katey Martin and Bazid Khan.

Hindi: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Kaif, Ambati Rayudu, Wahab Riaz, Piyush Chawla, Varun Aaron, Jatin Sapru, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanjay Bangar and Deep Dasgupta.

Marathi: Chaitanya Sant, Nilesh Natu, Aditya Tare and Kedar Jadhav.

Bangla: Debi Saha, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Shathira Jakir Jessy, Shiladitya Chatterjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, Shreevats Goswami, RJ Varun and Subhomoy Das.

Bhojpuri: Shalinee Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Gulam Husain, Sumit Mishra, Satyaprakash K, Ashutosh Aman, Shivam Singh and Mani Meraj.

Haryanvi: Ravin Kundu, RJ Kisna, Sonu Sharma, Anil Chaudhary, Vishvaas, Manvinder Bisla and Sumit Narwal.

Tamil: Sadagopan Ramesh, Sriram S, S Badrinath, Murali Vijay, R Sridhar, Abhinav Mukund, Yo Mahesh, Anirudha Srikkanth, Nanee, Bhavna, Muthu, Sameena and Ashwath Mukunthan.

Telugu: MSK Prasad, Hanuma Vihari, R Sridhar, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna, Ashish Reddy, Akshath Reddy, NC Kaushik, Vindhya, Nandu and Prathyusha.

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Sunil Joshi, Venkatesh Prasad, Srinivas Murthy, Akhil Balachandra, Pavan Deshpande, Bharat Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, J Suchith, Kiran Srinivasa, Roopesh Shetty and Madhu Mailankody.

