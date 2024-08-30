Full list of Guyana Amazon Warriors players for CPL 2024 ft. Rahmanullah Gurbaz & Romario Shepherd

The 12th season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to take place from August 30 to October 7, 2024. The tournament will feature six teams: Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Five-time runners-up (2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019), Guyana Amazon Warriors are the defending champions. They advanced to Qualifier 1 after finishing at the top of the table with eight wins. Later, they defeated Jamaica Tallawahs to qualify for the final, where they beat Trinbago Knights Riders by nine wickets.

Shai Hope (481) and Saim Ayub (478) were the top scorers from Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2023 edition while Dwaine Pretorius and Imran Tahir led the most wickets leaderboard with 20 & 18 wickets each.

After a disappointing season for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024, Azam Khan and Saim Ayub were denied NOC by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the upcoming CPL 2024. However, the Warriors have made some international retentions including Dwaine Pretorius and Imran Tahir along with the acquisition of Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

West Indies national players including Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, and Kevin Sinclair were also retained in the Warriors lineup. Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, and Matthew Nandu were backed from the domestic lineup.

Barbados’ Raymon Reifer and Guyana’s Ronaldo Ali Mohamed were two of the new talents signed during the draft.

Imran, who captained the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2023 edition, is expected to retain his position. Meanwhile, the wicket-keeper options include Hope and Gurbaz.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the CPL 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, August 31.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad for CPL 2024

Here is the Guyana Amazon Warriors' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of CPL 2024:

Imran Tahir, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Raymon Reifer, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Dwaine Pretorius

