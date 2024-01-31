Full list of winners at Cricket Australia Awards 2024 ft. Mitchell Marsh & Ellyse Perry 

Cricket Australia Awards 2024 took place earlier today (Wednesday, January 31) at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne. The top cricket stars of the nation gathered to celebrate the best performers of 2023.
Last year was a hugely successful one for the Aussies as they won the ICC World Test Championship, ICC Men's ODI World Cup, and ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Apart from that, the Australian men's and women's teams also impressed in various bilateral series across the globe.
As mentioned ahead, the best performers of Australian cricket were honored at the Crown Palladium during the Cricket Australia Awards 2024. All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Ashleigh Gardner won the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Award for the best men's and women's cricketer, respectively.
Experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry took the Women’s ODI Player of the Year and Women’s T20I Player of the Year awards home. In the men's division, Nathan Lyon claimed the award in Tests, Jason Behrendorff won in T20Is, whereas Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the winner in the ODI format.
The top performers of Men's and Women's Big Bash League tournaments were also honored at the Cricket Australia Awards 2024 show. Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapathuthu won WBBL Player of the Tournament, and Matthew Short won the award in the men's division.
Complete list of Cricket Australia Awards 2024 winners
Here is the full list of players who were honored at the CA Awards show this year:
Allan Border Medal: Mitchell Marsh
Belinda Clark Award: Ash Gardner
Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year: Nathan Lyon
Men’s ODI Player of the Year: Mitchell Marsh
Men’s T20I Player of the Year: Jason Behrendorff
Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry
Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry
WBBL 9 Player of the Tournament: Chamari Athapaththu
BBL 13 Player of the Tournament: Matthew Short
Women’s Domestic Player of the Year: Sophie Day and Elyse Villani
Men’s Domestic Player of the Year: Cameron Bancroft
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Emma De Broughe
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Fergus O’Neill
Community Impact Award: Ashleigh Gardner
Woolworths Cricket Blaster of the Year: Taj Bower
Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees: Michael Hussey and Lyn Larsen
