BCCI unveils the full schedule for India's 2021-22 home season, 14 T20Is included

The BCCI has revealed the entire schedule for India's seven-month long home season. This will include matches against New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa, starting from mid-November this year till June 22, 2022.

India will first host the Kiwis for a three-match T20I series which will most likely see Virat Kohli's successor take guard as full-time captain for the first time. Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata will host these games.

The World Test Championship finalists will then lock horns in two Tests hosted by Kanpur and Mumbai respectively.

West Indies will be the first visiting team next season and will play three ODIs and as many T20Is between February 9 to 20. It will be a closely-packed series with extensive travel for teams across six cities - Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Cuttack, Vizag and Trivandrum.

The series against Sri Lanka will follow just five days after the conclusion of the West Indian tour.

India will host the neighboring nation for two Tests - in Bengaluru and Mohali - and three T20Is - Mohali, Dharamshala and Lucknow. This will span across three weeks from February 25 to March 18.

All the aforementioned tours have a specific focus on the shortest format, considering the preparation for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The final series of the home season - India vs South Africa - is apparently designed for the same as it will include just five T20Is, to be played between June 9 and 19.

The BCCI is expecting the Covid-19 situation to have improved by the time of the season as this tour will also span across five different cities - Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot and Delhi.

Full schedule for India's 2021-22 home season

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 17-Nov-21, Jaipur

2nd T20I 19-Nov-21, Ranchi

3rd T20I 21-Nov-21, Kolkata,

1st Test 25-Nov-21, Kanpur

2nd Test 03-Dec-21, Mumbai

India vs West Indies 1st ODI, 06-Feb-22, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI, 09-Feb-22, Jaipur

3rd ODI, 12-Feb-22, Kolkata

1st T20I, 15-Feb-22, Cuttack

2nd T20I, 18-Feb-22, Vizag

3rd T20I, 20-Feb-22, Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 25-Feb-22, Bengaluru

2nd Test 05-Mar-22, Mohali

1st T20I 13-Mar-22, Mohali

2nd T20I 15-Mar-22, Dharamshala

3rd T20I 18-Mar-22, Lucknow

India vs South Africa 1st T20I 09-Jun-22, Chennai

2nd T20I 12-Jun-22, Bengaluru

3rd T20I 14-Jun-22, Nagpur,

4th T20I 17-Jun-22, Rajkot

5th T20I 19-Jun-22, Delhi

