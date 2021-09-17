“Was this a vacation?” - Furious Pakistan fans slam New Zealand after tour cancellation over security concerns

The New Zealand cricket have called off their white-ball tour of Pakistan, citing security concerns. The Kiwis were supposed to play three ODIs and five T20Is as part of their tour, starting with the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday.

However, in an expected turn of events, the toss for the match was delayed after neither team left their hotel for the ground. The spectators were also not allowed to enter the stadium.

After a period of uncertainty, New Zealand cricket issued a statement and said that they were abandoning the tour due to security concerns.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Blackcaps will not continue with the tour,” NZC’s official statement read.

New Zealand’s decision to abandon the tour enraged Pakistani cricket fans, who took to Twitter to vent their ire. Here are some reactions to the Kiwis pulling out of the series in Pakistan.

Marwah Khan

#PAKvNZ Terrible. They have practised together & till the last minute there were no issues & suddenly there are security concerns & that too in one of the Twin Cities? Like seriously in Rawalpindi? Could've been more acceptable if it was Peshawar/Karachi. What a day. Terrible. They have practised together & till the last minute there were no issues & suddenly there are security concerns & that too in one of the Twin Cities? Like seriously in Rawalpindi? Could've been more acceptable if it was Peshawar/Karachi. What a day.

our people made so many sacrifices to make this possible and all it took a mere "threat" that too without any evidence to end the dreams of our people! Shame!



Irfan Ahmed

At the last moment, they cancelled due to some message from NZ govt.

Pakistan always promote peace and security to international athletes.

NZ security chief visited Pakistan before the series. NZ came here on his recommendation. NZ Practiced here for week.At the last moment, they cancelled due to some message from NZ govt.Pakistan always promote peace and security to international athletes.

At the last moment, they cancelled due to some message from NZ govt.

Pakistan always promote peace and security to international athletes.

Dani ☠️

#PAKvNZ #BCCI #williamson #abandoned I just don't get it,If they had security issues,then why did they came in here.They were supposed to have never landed if they had concerns over security issues.Why would U come to a country and leave while defaming them.Was this a vacation? I just don't get it,If they had security issues,then why did they came in here.They were supposed to have never landed if they had concerns over security issues.Why would U come to a country and leave while defaming them.Was this a vacation?

Majid khan: PCB should simply announce a boycott of any kind of cricket tours to New Zealand. What they have done is not only shameful but unethically well. Cowards! #PAKvNZ

Fahad Ijaz: Calling off a tour like this at the eleventh hour is a major setback for the PCB and millions of fans. We sent our team at the peak of the pandemic to NZ and this is how they responded to our generosity. Shameful to say the least.Beyond understanding. #PAKvNZ

Faraz🇵🇰🇵🇸

#PAKvNZ Everything was perfect, from the practice sessions to press conferences, also trophy ceremoney and all that, then on match day the tour suddenly got cancelled. It really hurts more than anything when a cricket match gets delayed or postponed. Everything was perfect, from the practice sessions to press conferences, also trophy ceremoney and all that, then on match day the tour suddenly got cancelled. It really hurts more than anything when a cricket match gets delayed or postponed.

Toseef🇵🇰

#PAKvNZ @TheRealPCB needs to take tough decisions against @BLACKCAPS for the way they made fun of us in the world. Making excuses for so-called security threats and not even presenting evidence is beyond comprehension and reprehensible. @TheRealPCB needs to take tough decisions against @BLACKCAPS for the way they made fun of us in the world. Making excuses for so-called security threats and not even presenting evidence is beyond comprehension and reprehensible.

Faizan Najeeb



#cricket #Pakistan We have always supported world cricket and have played even in difficult times but sadly it's only one sided effort! #PAKvNZ We have always supported world cricket and have played even in difficult times but sadly it's only one sided effort! #PAKvNZ



Marwah Khan: Cricket has been let down today & that too by the known nice guys. #PAKvNZ

Imtiaz: NZ had practice sessions and attended press conference, and they got a phone call one hour before the match #PAKvNZ

S O H A I L👓 ( سہیل)🇵🇸🇵🇰 @Msohailsays If NZ had security concerns, they should not have sent their team to Pak.The NZ security team came to Pakistan to review the security and appreciated it. It is not acceptable to humiliate Pakistan all over the world under the pretext of security concerns before the match #PAKvNZ If NZ had security concerns, they should not have sent their team to Pak.The NZ security team came to Pakistan to review the security and appreciated it. It is not acceptable to humiliate Pakistan all over the world under the pretext of security concerns before the match #PAKvNZ

New Zealand’s decision to cancel series a ‘unilateral’ one: PCB

Defending New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour, NZC chief executive David White said that player safety remains paramount.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

However, the PCB is not too pleased with Kiwis’ decision to abandon the tour. Responding to NZC’s decision, the Pakistan board pointed out that they had assured the New Zealand cricket board of foolproof security arrangements.

"PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visting team. The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here," the PCB statement read.

New Zealand’s decision to cancel the tour raises doubts about Pakistan's scheduled home season. England's men's and women's teams are due to visit Pakistan next month. However, it must be noted that ECB use the same security consultants as NZC.

