Future generation of Indian cricket will have the Rahul Dravid imprint: Vivek Razdan

Former India pace bowler Vivek Razdan has hailed Rahul Dravid’s role in mentoring young Indian cricketers for the greater challenges ahead.

Rahul Dravid is presently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore and was the coach of the India U-19 team earlier, which won the World Cup in 2018.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Razdan lauded Rahul Dravid’s decision to give back to Indian cricket by taking charge of the U-19 team. He stated:

“Rahul Dravid is an inspiration in himself. (Post-retirement) He could have chosen whatever he wanted to. But, he decided to give back to Indian cricket by taking up a challenging assignment. It is most difficult to work with the U-19 team. Because, these are the players who will go on and represent the senior team.”

He further explained in this regard:

“Today, if we talk proudly about a Shubman Gill or a Rishabh Pant, don’t forget that these boys have come through from the U-19 level. And, if Rahul Dravid is in charge of the Indian U-19 side, one can imagine what kind of players and thought-process the future generation of Indian cricket will have.”

Vivek Razdan, now a renowned commentator, opined that what Rahul Dravid has managed to achieve with the U-19 team deserves praise of the highest level.

“Every player has his own unique role. What Rahul Dravid did for the Indian team as a batsman was exceptional. However, what he is doing with the U-19 team, is exemplary in itself,” Razdan added.

Ajinkya Rahane also praised Rahul Dravid for his inputs

A couple of days back, Ajinkya Rahane, who led the team in three of the four Tests Down Under, had also commended Rahul Dravid for his role in India’s triumph in Australia.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Rahane had said:

“Rahul bhai plays a very big role. He was with the Under-19 team, then he was with India A, and now he is with the National Cricket Academy. (The system) has helped Mohammed Siraj, Saini… They have been on their toes and they did so well. Shubman Gill also, Mayank Agarwal… Before joining international cricket, he did so many tours with India A, got runs at the domestic level. So, I think Rahul bhai’s role was massive.”

The next challenge for India’s young guns will be the home series against England, with the first of the four Tests starting on February 5 in Chennai.