"Game-changer for LSG" - MSK Prasad on Zaheer Khan's appointment as mentor

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) director of talent search and academies MSK Prasad, on Wednesday, said Zaheer Khan's appointment as a mentor was a 'game-changer' for the franchise. He believes the former India pacer would bring a 'wealth of experience,' which would especially lift the team's young bowling group.

LSG announced Zaheer's arrival in a press conference at the RPSG headquarters in Kolkata on August 28. He'd fill two gaping holes left by former mentor Gautam Gambhir, who switched to the Kolkata Knight Riders and eventually to the top of India men's team, and bowling coach Morne Morkel, who's now working with Gambhir too.

"It's very good news for Lucknow Super Giants, that someone of Zaheer Khan's stature has been drafted in as a mentor of the side," Prasad told Sportskeeda over a call.

"He is a very cool, calm customer, and he understands the game much, much better. And he has got a lot of depth and a lot of knowledge. Apart from that, his personal success across all formats, in T20s, both in IPL and with the Indian team, wealth of experience will be of immense help to the franchise," he added.

"He can also be a very big guide for our bowlers. We've got a wonderful bowling unit. I think now that Morne has moved on, I think Zaheer's knowledge, not only as a mentor but also for our bowling unit will be a big booster. It's wonderful and I am very happy that someone of such wonderful stature has been drafted in. It will be a good game-changer for LSG," Prasad further said.

The Super Giants have an excellent fast-bowling base in their team, with Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Yash Dubey, among others, complimenting overseas quicks like Shamar Joseph and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Zaheer, who served as the director of cricket and global head of development at the Mumbai Indians (MI), comes in with a proven record of improving players. His former coaches have often claimed that he carries that quality from his playing days, where he used to be like a bowling captain for his teammates on the field.

"He's been part of so many successful stories" - MSK Prasad on Zaheer Khan's winning CV

MSK Prasad also feels that Zaheer's experience with MI and a 'cool and composed' combination with head coach Justin Langer will help them to recreate the success he had with the five-time champions.

"He's been part of so many successful stories of Mumbai Indians, where Mumbai Indians have struggled to go through the initial phase but eventually went on to win the tournament. Zaheer is very much an integral part of that success story... And he, along with Justin Langer and the other support staff, I think will be a good combination. Both are very cool and calm, composed characters. I think the combination will definitely boost LSG."

Depending on his role, Zaheer Khan could have a crucial responsibility of zeroing in on LSG's retentions for the next season, especially with regards to skipper KL Rahul.

