"KL Rahul is family" - LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka opens up on the keeper-batter's future with the team

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka recently commented on KL Rahul's future with the team. While he didn't react to the rumors of the keeper-batter parting ways with the franchise, he emphasized that Rahul is an integral part of LSG.

Goenka stated that Rahul is like family to him. Speaking to the reporters at a press conference, the LSG owner said (via Revsportz):

"KL Rahul is an important and integral part of the Supergiants family."

Speaking about Rahul's future in LSG, Goenka remarked:

"I don’t want to comment on speculation. All I will say is that KL Rahul is family."

It is worth mentioning that KL Rahul has been the captain of the Lucknow team right from the side's maiden season in 2022. The 32-year-old recently met Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata.

Expressing his surprise at the meeting garnering a lot of attention, Goenka said (via The Times of India):

"Look, I've been meeting KL regularly over last three years. I'm a little surprised this meeting got so much attention. As I've said we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out."

During KL Rahul's leadership stint, LSG qualified for the playoffs in 2022 and 2023. The side endured a disappointing campaign this year, finishing seventh in the points table with seven wins and as many losses.

"Still enough time to decide on retention and captaincy" - Sanjiv Goenka

While Sanjiv Goenka stated that KL Rahul is an integral part of LSG, he didn't disclose if the right-handed batter is going to continue as the captain or not.

He suggested that the team management has enough time on their hands to take a call on retention and captaincy. Goenka remarked (via Revsportz):

"Still enough time to decide on retention and captaincy. Everything has to be very well thought out."

It is worth mentioning that during the press conference, LSG officially announced that former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has joined the team as a mentor. Sanjiv Goenka also confirmed that Justin Langer will remain the head coach for the upcoming season.

