"Gandhiji aap kaise ho?" - Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious response to Mahatma Gandhi's parody account on social media

Team India's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a post on the microblogging platform X on Thursday, January 11, pointing out that the 2024 T20 World Cup is just around the corner.

Ashwin mentioned that it was time for teams to get ready to challenge the defending champions, England, for the ICC silverware. He received a reply from a parody account of Mahatma Gandhi.

The user suggested that Ashwin deserves to be part of India's squad for the upcoming showpiece event. Responding to it, the 37-year-old wrote:

"Gandhiji aap kaise ho? (Gandhiji how are you?)"

It is worth mentioning that Ravichandran Ashwin was a surprise pick in the Men in Blue squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He bagged six wickets from as many outings at an economy rate of 8.15.

India finished as the table-toppers of Group 2, winning four out of their five games. However, they suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket defeat to eventual champions England in the semi-final.

While Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of India's top performers in red-ball cricket over the years, he has featured sparingly in white-ball cricket lately. The Indian team management has gone back to the seasoned campaigner in the recent past, and he was also in the roster for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

"India have so many options going into the T20 World Cup" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin recently spoke about how India will have to recover from the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia and start gearing up for the next challenge, the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He pointed out that with senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the mix, India have many options up their sleeves for the marquee tournament.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Ashwin said:

"India will look to forget their November-19 woes and start their T20 World Cup campaign afresh in the United States this June. Rohit Sharma has been given the go-ahead to lead the side for the same. Many people are calling Ro-Ko to be back in T20 now.

"The last time they played together in the T20 format was the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. No big T20s have happened since then, as teams have concentrated on the ODI format of things. There have been many runaway superstars in the T20 format. India have so many options going into the T20 World Cup in the USA and WI," he added.

India will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5.

