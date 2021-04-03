"Proud to see how the team has grown" - Gary Kirsten on the 10-year anniversary of India's World Cup triumph

Remembering team India's triumph at the 2011 World Cup, former coach Gary Kirsten revealed that the experience of coaching and winning with a champion side like India was one of his career highlights.

Gary Kirsten also went on to praise team India for growing massively over the last 10 years.

"I’m so proud to see how the team has grown from that day & how the players have developed since." he wrote on Twitter

The former Indian head coach also thanked the nation for the wonderful memories he took back from his coaching experience.

It’s been 10yrs since Team India won the @icc CWC. Most definitely one of my career highlights. I’m so proud to see how the team has grown from that day & how the players have developed since. Thank you @incredibleindia for all the wonderful memories. — Gary Kirsten (@Gary_Kirsten) April 2, 2021

Remembering India's historic World Cup triumph

Every Indian will remember the moment when current Indian coach Ravi Shastri sat at the commentary box on the night of the World Cup final and said the following:

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years." - the lines would forever be etched in the memories of every true Indian cricket fan

The celebration on the night of the final, when MS Dhoni hit the monstrous six to clinch the 2011 ICC World Cup, still remains fresh in the hearts of many Indian fans.

A decade later, still fresh in our minds 🙌✨



🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia created history by clinching their second ODI World Cup 🏆🏆



What's your favourite 2011 World Cup Final moment❓ pic.twitter.com/SgnDaAMZXB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2021

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India also fulfilled legend Sachin Tendulkar's dream of lifting the World Cup. After India's historic triumph, the entire team paid a perfect tribute to the Little Master.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates with the team after winning the 2011 World Cup

Virat Kohli and the rest of the youngsters of the team took a victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium carrying Sachin on their shoulders. When asked about the gesture, Virat famously said that Sachin had shouldered the weight of the nation throughout his career, and now it was the team's chance to carry him on their shoulders.

🇱🇰 A brilliant ton from Jayawardene sets up the game

🇮🇳 India stumble before Gambhir steps up

🙌 MS Dhoni finishes things off in style



The @cricketworldcup 2011 Final was an absolute classic.



Watch the highlights 🎥 #CWC11Rewind — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2021

The entire campaign was a special one for India, who became the first country in cricketing history to lift the World Cup in their own country.

MS Dhoni's men won all but two matches and beat the likes of Australia and Pakistan in tight knockout matches en route to the final. It was at Wankhede on April 2, 2011 that India took on Sri Lanka and beat the island nation to lay their claim to the prized trophy.

A tight run chase that saw the game run into the penultimate over was a perfect end to a campaign that had kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the tournament.