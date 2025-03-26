Gautam Gambhir enjoys vacation with wife in the snow during IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Former India cricketer and current head coach Gautam Gambhir is on vacation in France amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He has shared pictures of himself on social media with his wife.

Gautam Gambhir posted pictures on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, as he can be seen enjoying the snow. He shared adorable pictures of himself with his better half.

Gambhir left for France as the IPL 2025 season was about to begin. Under his guidance, India won the 2025 Champions Trophy after consecutive Test series defeats to New Zealand (0-3) and Australia (1-3). It was the third time that India won the marquee ICC event as they defeated New Zealand in the final in Dubai on March 9.

Below are the pictures shared by Gautam Gambhir on his X handle from the vacation -

The IPL 2025 season began on March 22 and the final will be played on May 25 in Kolkata.

When will Gautam Gambhir be seen with the Indian team next?

Gautam Gambhir was with the Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor in IPL 2024. Under his guidance, the team beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final to win the title for the third time.

However, as he is now with the Indian senior men's team as the head coach, he could not return as KKR's mentor for the ongoing IPL 2025 season. After the IPL 2025 season ends in May, India will head to England for a five-match Test series, starting in June.

Therefore, Gautam Gambhir will next be seen in action in June when India resume their international assignments, beginning with the England tour. After having lost consecutive Test series, the Champions Trophy victory came as a huge relief for Gambhir and the Indian team.

His focus will now be on doing well on the important England tour, which will be a part of the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India have played two finals but lost both and have yet to win the World Test Championship.

