Gautam Gambhir receives huge reception at Delhi airport after 2025 Champions Trophy win [Watch]

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir returned to Delhi on Monday, March 10, after leading the Men in Blue to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy. India remained undefeated in the group stage, beating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. In the semi-final, Rohit Sharma's team triumphed over the formidable Australians.

In the final, India faced New Zealand, who chose to bat first and posted 251 on the board. In response, Rohit led from the front with a score of 76, while several other middle-order batters made crucial contributions. India chased the target with four wickets and an over to spare.

This marked India’s third Champions Trophy title and their first under the leadership of Rohit and the guidance of coach Gambhir. Upon arriving in his hometown of Delhi, Gambhir was warmly welcomed with a grand reception at the airport.

Fans can watch the video here:

With this win, Gambhir became the fifth individual to claim an ICC tournament title as both a player and a coach, following in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid, Darren Lehmann, Gary Kirsten, and Geoff Marsh.

Gautam Gambhir’s next assignment will be an away Test series against England

Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach in July 2024. Although the team performed well in his first assignment, the T20I series against Sri Lanka, they were defeated in the ODI series, marking India's first loss in a bilateral series against the island nation since 1997.

The criticism intensified when India was whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand in a home Test series. Following that, India lost the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 in Australia. However, with India’s victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 43-year-old coach has made amends.

Gambhir's next challenge will be India's Test tour of England, starting June 20, where India will play five Tests.

Schedule:

1st Test: June 20-25, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10-14, Lord's, London

4th Test: July 23-27, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31-August 4, Kennington Oval, London

