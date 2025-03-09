"If he's there, I am slightly leaning towards the Kiwis" - Former Australia spinner names key player for IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels that New Zealand will be the favorites in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India, if Matt Henry features in the playing XI. The pacer is doubtful for the upcoming clash after sustaining an injury while taking a catch in the second semi-final against South Africa in Lahore recently.

New Zealand are yet to confirm his availability as they wait to see how he goes about in the nets, before making the final call. The bowling spearhead has been pivotal in the Blackcaps' run in the tournament, and is currently the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an average of 16.70.

"Yeah, so we'll be going across the road and training after this. And Matt's going to have a bowl just to see how he is. Yeah, and then I guess we'll make a call after that," captain Mitchell Santner said in the pre-match press conference.

Moreover, Henry's ability with the new ball is an essential match-up against the high-flying Indian top order. The pacer has troubled the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the past as well, making his presence in the playing XI absolutely vital.

Brad Hogg feels that Matt Henry is the point of difference for New Zealand and that his absence would leave them as the underdogs.

"The Kiwi spinners Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner are good enough to trouble Indian batters in Dubai. The only thing for New Zealand is Matt Henry. If he is not fit for the final then India can easily win the game but if he's there, then I am slightly leaning towards the Kiwis," Hogg said in an interview with NDTV.

Henry clinched a five-wicket haul when New Zealand faced India in the group stages. He had trapped Shubman Gill LBW early on, following which the Men in Blue were soon reduced to 30-3 in the first powerplay.

"I think he is the key for New Zealand" - Brad Hogg names Tom Latham as another vital cog in Champions Trophy final

New Zealand's batting unit, barring Kane Williamson, crumbled in the run chase during their last meeting against India. However, the batters have been in fine form, with Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips, all among the runs across various stages of the tournament.

Hogg labelled Latham as a threat for India due to his ability to play spin efficiently.

"India are obviously the favourites because they have already played four games in Dubai. But New Zealand have a strong batting lineup too. They have got good batters who can play spin brilliantly. They have got (Tom) Latham in the middle, who can take on left-arm spinners and Varun Chakaravarthy the leg spinner, as well as Kuldeep who doesn't give extra bounce. Latham can play his brilliant sweep shots and I think he is the key for New Zealand," Hogg said (as per the aforementioned source).

The 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Stadium.

