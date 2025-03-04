Gautam Gambhir's pumped-up reaction after Steve Smith's dismissal in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal goes viral [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir couldn’t contain his excitement during the semifinal clash against rivals Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The 43-year-old looked pumped up while hurling a few words after Mohammad Shami dismissed Aussie skipper Steve Smith.

His fiery reaction has gone viral on the social media platform X. Take a look:

Notably, Gambhir always tried to get under the skin of the opposition during his playing days. Under his coaching, the Men in Blue have emerged as an aggressive unit in the white ball formats.

The two-time World Cup winner (T20 in 2007 and ODI in 2011) will be keen to help the Rohit Sharma-led side add another feather to their cap following their 2024 T20 World Cup victory. The Men in Blue won their last Champions Trophy title in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

India bundle out Australia for 264 in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

A clinical bowling display helped India bowl out Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. Mohammad Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue, returning with figures of 3/48. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets apiece.

Steve Smith led by example, scoring 73 runs off 96 balls with the help of one six and four boundaries. Alex Carey also chipped in with 61 off 57 deliveries. Meanwhile, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 39 (33) and 29 (36), respectively.

Rohit Sharma and company are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. They will be keen to avenge their 2023 ODI World Cup loss against the Aussies and look to continue their winning streak in the 50-over tournament.

Meanwhile, Australia kicked off the Champions Trophy by chasing down the highest target in the tournament against England. The Steve Smith-led side will be keen to reach the final in search of their third Champions Trophy title. They won the tournament way back in 2006 and 2009.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

