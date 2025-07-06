"Meri toh jyada hui nahi" - Gautam Gambhir takes a hilarious dig at himself over on-field tussles

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir took a cheeky jibe at himself over a discussion on on-field fights during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While sharing his views on ugly tussles on the cricket field, the former India batter quipped that he hadn't been involved in many during his playing days.

Apart from Gambhir, keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, aggressive left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma and seasoned leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal appeared in the latest episode of the comedy show, which aired on Netflix on Saturday, July 5.

Gambhir was known as a feisty character on the cricket field, who didn't mind getting into a war of words with the opposition. During a fun discussion on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the host commented that when players get into fights on the field, the coach plays an important role. On this, Gambhir wittily replied:

"Meri toh jyada hui nahi (I’ve not been involved in many)."

On a serious note, the 43-year-old went on to add:

"Let me just say one thing. When people talk about fights on the field, what were we fighting for? For the country. It’s never about ourselves."

Gambhir's frank response was well appreciated by the audience on the show, who applauded his thought process. The former India cricketer had runs-in Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson and a few others during his time as a player.

He was also involved in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli in IPL 2013. Exactly a decade later, the two cricket stars were at loggerheads again, when Gambhir was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during IPL 2023.

Gautam Gambhir has had a mixed run as Team India's head coach

Gambhir took over as Team India's head coach following Rahul Dravid's exit post the Men in Blue's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was held in the United States and the West Indies. He has had a rather challenging time of it so far.

With Gambhir as head coach, the Men in Blue lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy. Before that, they also won a four-match T20I series in South Africa by a 3-1 margin. On the flip side, India failed to make it to the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. They were embarrassed 3-0 at home by New Zealand, suffering their first whitewash in India in a series of three or more matches.

India also performed poorly during the five-match 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite winning the first Test in Perth, the visitors ended up losing the series by a 3-1 margin.

