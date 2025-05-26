Gautam Gambhir visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Kamakhya Temple in Assam ahead of the Test series against England. India are set to play a five-match Test series in England in June this year.

Gautam Gambhir is currently on a break with the IPL 2025 season ongoing, which will end on June 3. Gambhir was the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year but left the position after being appointed the head coach of the Indian team.

He recently helped the team win the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the next big assignment will be the England Test series. Gambhir was seen visiting the Kamakhya Temple in Assam ahead of the series, where he offered prayers.

The former Indian cricketer and current head coach could also be seen entering the temple amid heavy security before offering his prayers. Watch the video of the same posted by PTI on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Major Test for Gautam Gambhir as transition period sets in

Recently, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket. During the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had also announced his retirement from international cricket.

Therefore, the Indian team in England will be without the services of the three stalwarts. A new era is all set to begin under Shubman Gill, who has been named the captain of the Test team, with Rishabh Pant his deputy.

Without the presence and experience of the three senior players, it is going to be a major test for Gambhir, who is yet to taste success as head coach in Test cricket. While he did win the Champions Trophy, India suffered back-to-back Test series defeats against New Zealand at home and Australia away.

