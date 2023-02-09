"Gave Australia and India's benched players some hope" - Ajay Jadeja on KL Rahul's flop show with bat on Day 1 of 1st IND vs AUS Test

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that Team India's senior batter KL Rahul was under immense pressure on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

He noted that it was crucial for Rahul to score big, given that he was preferred over the in-form Shubman Gill. Jadeja also mentioned that the 30-year-old would have been aware that several other batters had done tremendously well while he was on a break.

Jadeja claimed that the player's early dismissal would have given Australia a glimmer of hope, while also making India's benched players think that they might get a chance in the next match.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after stumps on Day 1, Jadeja explained:

"KL Rahul looked under pressure. The pressure was not just because of the opposition, but also because India now have a lot of options. Someone like Shumban Gill had to sit out, while Rahul came back from a break. He took his time.

"He has two gears. At times he scores very quickly right from the start, and sometimes he tends to take a lot of time. He opted for defensive mode this time. He did all the hard work but unfortunately got out. He gave Australia and India's benched players some hope."

Rahul showcased great composure at the crease, scoring 20 runs off 71 deliveries. However, he failed to convert the start into a big one and fell to debutant spinner Todd Murphy in the penultimate over of the day.

"Australia will be worried that he is still at the crease" - Ajay Jadeja on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's batting exploits

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma provided his team with an ideal start, hitting a gutsy half-century to put the Australian bowlers on the back foot.

Ajay Jadeja feels that the star batter shattered the hopes of the visiting team, who would have backed themselves to bounce back after being bundled out for 177. He lauded the Indian captain for his counter-attacking approach as he accumulated some crucial runs at a brisk pace in the final session.

"It has been a fantastic knock. He played like a hitman today," Jadeja added. "Yes, he scored runs; that's there. Australia would have expected to put up a fight with the ball after being bowled out for 177. However, Rohit shattered their hopes.

"He was very commanding and dominant. He is called Ro-hit for a reason. Runs and everything are fine, but these runs were very impactful. Australia will be worried that he is still at the crease."

Jadeja highlighted how Rohit targeted his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins. He suggested that the bowling side were caught off-guard as their strike bowler struggled to get going.

"There was just one boundary early on which went off the outside edge," he added. "Rohit Sharma sent every ball that was on the stumps to the fence. When you put the strike bowler in defensive mode, what is the opposition going to do then? There was a lot riding on Cummins' shoulders. It becomes very difficult when he is being targeted."

Notably, Cummins bowled just four overs on Day 1 and conceded 27 without picking any wickets.

The hosts trail Australia by 100 runs, finishing Day 1 at 77/1. Rohit is unbeaten at 56 (69 balls) and is accompanied by Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease, who was sent in as a nightwatchman.

