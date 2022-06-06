"He had just come from two months of T20 in India" - Geoffrey Boycott on Jonny Bairstow's failure against New Zealand

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott has opened up on the harmful impact T20 cricket has had on Test cricket. Boycott underlined that Jonny Bairstow's performance in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's was the best instance of it.

Bairstow, who performed commendably in Australia and the West Indies this year, entered the opening Test of the summer with high expectations.

However, the keeper-batter managed just a single run in the first innings, followed by a quickfire 16 in the second by smacking three boundaries.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Boycott stated that Bairstow's second innings performance was 'dreadful' and felt it was due to playing in the IPL before Test cricket.

"The best example was Jonny Bairstow’s innings. He scored 16 runs off 15 balls and played like it was a T20 match. It was dreadful. For the state of the game, it was awful. He had just come from two months of T20 in India straight into a Test match and yet we expected him to think like a Test batsman."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The 108-Test veteran thinks the advent of IPL and T20 cricket has prompted youngsters to hit boundaries from the get-go and maximise runs quickly. Boycott continued:

"Over the last 15 years - since the start of the IPL - the present-day young kids have been taught to hit boundaries, try trick shots and invent ways to whack the ball out of the ground. It is all about how many runs you make off how many balls received. These youngsters have spent their formative years being trained to succeed in T20 cricket."

England's top-order batters have faced plenty of criticism in the last 18 months for their poor technique in red-ball cricket. Before the Test victory at Lord's against the Kiwis, the English team had won only one out of the last 17 Tests.

"Joe Root is a better Test player for not playing Twenty20" - Geoffrey Boycott

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Geoffrey Boycott. (Image Credits: Getty)

By contrast, Boycott lavished praise on England's ace batter Joe Root for tailoring his mind and body only for Test cricket.

He observed that the Yorkshire batter avoids fancy shots and sticks to orthodox ones with his compact technique.

"Joe Root is a better Test player for not playing Twenty20. All he trains for is Test cricket. You never see Root play the scoop, ramp or any fancy shots. He doesn’t need to because he is bloody good at all the orthodox shots.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"His mind is trained, his technique is honed and has been from a young age to play proper cricket."

England Cricket @englandcricket

Enjoy every moment of it.



Congrats, @Root66 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 🏏 We are witnessing greatness.Enjoy every moment of it.Congrats, @Root66🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 🏏 We are witnessing greatness.Enjoy every moment of it.Congrats, @Root66 🙌 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 🏏 https://t.co/nXGuJVf5To

Although Root failed in the first innings at Lord's, he made an unbeaten hundred in the second to give England a five-wicket win. In the process, he also became the second England batter to score 10000 Test runs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far