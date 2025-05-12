“Gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me” - Sachin Tendulkar recalls his final match in emotional tribute to Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar thanked Virat Kohli for his special gesture in his farewell game as the latter drew curtains on his Test career on Monday, May 12. The legendary batter expressed his gratitude to Kohli for giving him a special gift, a thread from his late father.

Ad

Tendulkar wrote that he didn’t have anything to give in return but only admiration and best wishes for his future. The 52-year-old added that Kohli’s legacy was not just about scoring runs but inspiring youngsters to take up the sport.

Sharing a picture of Virat Kohli on Instagram, Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

“As you retire from Tests, I’m reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes.”

Ad

Trending

“Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players. Congratulations on a very special Test career,” he added.

Ad

Ad

Once favorites to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s Test tally, Virat Kohli finishes as the 4th highest run-scorer for India in the red-ball format

Virat Kohli, who was the favorite to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of most runs in Tests, fell short by more than 6000 runs. Kohli finished as the fourth-highest run-getter in the format, amassing 9230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

Ad

The Delhi batter looked brilliant with the bat till 2020, scoring 7202 in 141 innings, averaging 54.97, smashing 27 tons, in the format. However, after 2020, he managed 2028 runs in 69 innings at an average of 30.72, including three centuries.

Most runs for India in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar – 15921 runs in 200 Tests Rahul Dravid – 13265 runs in 163 Tests Sunil Gavaskar – 10122 runs in 125 Tests Virat Kohli – 9230 runs in 123 Tests

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news