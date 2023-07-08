Australian vice-captain Steve Smith has slammed English media publication The Sun for their story on Alex Carey not paying money to a barber after a haircut.

Earlier today (July 8), The Sun reported that Carey went for a haircut along with teammates David Warner and Usman Khawaja at Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop in Leeds. Barber Adam Mahmood said that Warner and Khawaja paid and clicked pictures but Carey refused to take photos and did not pay.

The shop did not accept cards while Carey did not have £30 cash. Mahmood was willing to give Carey the benefit of the doubt that he would have forgotten about £30 but mentioned that he would not be happy if the Australian wicketkeeper did not pay him by Monday.

The report has earned different reactions from fans on social media. While the English media labeled Carey as the 'Ashes villain', Steve Smith slammed the report and wrote on Threads:

"I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun."

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook also narrated the incident at the barber's shop while on Test Match Special commentary.

Steve Smith could not play a big knock in his 100th Test match

Steve Smith is currently playing the 100th Test match of his career at Headingley. The Australian batter could not make much of an impact with the bat in the two innings that he played.

While Stuart Broad dismissed him caught behind for 22 in the first innings, Smith lost his wicket to Moeen Ali after scoring just two runs in the second innings.

Australia currently lead by 142 runs with six wickets in hand in the second innings. It will be interesting to see if they extend their lead beyond 250 and set a challenging target for England in the Headingley Test match.

