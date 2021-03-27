“Get well soon Lala” - Irfan Pathan wishes Yusuf Pathan speedy recovery after the latter tests COVID positive

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wished his elder brother Yusuf Pathan a speedy recovery after the latter confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Yusuf Pathan wrote:

“I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required.”

“I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” he further added.

Replying to Yusuf Pathan’s post, Irfan wrote:

“Get well soon Lala. I’m sure you will be fit and fine soon.”

Earlier in the day, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar also confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to inform that he was quarantining at home and following all the necessary protocols as advised by his doctor.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote in his tweet:

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country."

Yusuf Pathan starred for India Legends in Road Safety World Series

Yusuf Pathan, Tendulkar and Irfan all featured for India Legends in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series. Led by Tendulkar, India Legends won the competition after a 14-run win over Sri Lanka Legends in the final.

Yusuf Pathan was adjudged the Man of the Match in the final for hammering an unbeaten 62 from 36 balls, which included four fours and five sixes. He shone with the ball as well, dismissing Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya.

The 38-year-old ended the tournament with 139 runs in five games at a strike rate of 171.60. As a bowler, he performed brilliantly as well. Yusuf Pathan took nine wickets to finish as India Legends' joint-highest wicket-taker along with Munaf Patel.

Tendulkar amassed the highest runs for India in the Road Safety World Series, scoring 233 runs at a strike-rate of 138.69. Irfan was also impressive, claiming seven wickets in seven matches, in addition to scoring 126 runs at a strike-rate of 185.29.