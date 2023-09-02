"Get him in the [World Cup] squad" - Fans react as Harry Brook smashes 67 off 36 in ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I

Harry Brook starred with the bat as England beat New Zealand by 95 runs in the second T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, September 1.

The right-handed batter smashed 67 runs off just 36 balls at a strike rate of 186.11, including five sixes and as many boundaries. He also shared a 131-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow for the third wicket as England posted 198/4 in 20 overs.

Expand Tweet

Brook had earlier smashed an unbeaten 43 off 27 deliveries, including three sixes and two boundaries, in the opening T20I. The hosts won that game by seven wickets.

The 24-year-old also looked solid with the bat in The Hundred, scoring 105* off 42 balls while playing for Northern Superchargers against Welsh Fire.

Fans on X (previously known as Twitter) lauded Brook for his exploits with the bat. Many asked the selectors to include him in England's squad for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

One user wrote:

"Why why why is Harry Brook not in the England World Cup squad? It's a shocking decision from the selectors. Get him in the squad."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the match, batting first, England scored 198/4. Besides Brook, Bairstow scored an unbeaten 86 off 60 balls, including four sixes and eight boundaries.

Ish Sodhi starred with the ball for New Zealand, returning with 2/44. Captain Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner also scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, the Kiwis were bundled out for 103 in 13.5 overs. Tim Seifert top scored, with 39 off 31, while Glenn Phillips (22 off 17) and March Chapman (15 off 8) were the other two batters to reach double figures.

Debutant Gus Atkinson starred with the ball for England, finishing with figures of 4/20, while Adil Rashid bagged two wickets.

What Jos Buttler said on Harry Brook’s absence from England’s World Cup squad

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler recently lauded Harry Brook for his heroics in the opening game. He said that they would take a final call before the submission of the final squad later this week.

Buttler said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"There's still a long time before everyone is meant to get on the plane, so we'll wait and see what happens. We all know Harry's [Brook] a fantastic player and we saw what he can do the other night. It's not like it's a surprise: we know what a brilliant player he is. He's just the unfortunate one at the moment to not be in that squad at the moment.”

England and New Zealand, meanwhile, will next face off in the third T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, September 3.

Click here to check out the full ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I scorecard.