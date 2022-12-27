"Getting a Test wicket is something I visualised 1000 times" - Jaydev Unadkat relives magical moment after India comeback

Jaydev Unadkat made his Test debut for India 12 years ago in South Africa. However, he went wicketless and had to wait 12 long years to get another opportunity to bag his first Test wicket.

His patience paid off as the left-arm seamer picked up the wicket of Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan in his second Test at Chattogram. The relief on Unadkat's face was evident after having had to work hard for more than a decade to get his maiden Test wicket.

Speaking to PTI, Jaydev Unadkat opened up on how he planned Zakir Hasan's dismissal. He said:

"I was trying to extract bounce off length and I felt I could do that. The feeling (when it happened) will remain one of the most special memories of my cricketing career. Getting a Test wicket is something I visualised 1000 times."

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



Pure joy on the face of the left-arm pacer as he gets his first scalp following his comeback for in Whites after years



#BANvIND #JaydevUnadkat #SonySportsNetwork Happiness is watching @JUnadkat get his first Test wicket 🥹Pure joy on the face of the left-arm pacer as he gets his first scalp following his comeback forin Whites afteryears Happiness is watching @JUnadkat get his first Test wicket 🥹💙Pure joy on the face of the left-arm pacer as he gets his first scalp following his comeback for 🇮🇳 in Whites after 1️⃣2⃣ years 🙌#BANvIND #JaydevUnadkat #SonySportsNetwork https://t.co/2txsBaQ284

Jaydev Unadkat on replacing Kuldeep Yadav

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when skipper KL Rahul mentioned at the toss of the second Test that India had left out Kuldeep Yadav for Jaydev Unadkat. Kuldeep picked up eight wickets in the first Test and also won the Player of the Match award.

Naturally, it was quite unexpected for many to see India leave the wrist spinner out for an extra pacer. However, Unadkat claimed that he didn't feel the pressure of replacing a match-winner like Kuldeep. On this, the left-arm seamer stated:

"Absolutely not. When you don't expect things and they happen, I take it in my stride. I just wanted to contribute. If not take a wicket then create pressure from the other end. That was the thought."

He added:

"Domestic cricket has helped me immensely that way. You always have a role to play as a bowler even when you aren't getting the wickets. You can create pressure and put batter in doubt and other bowlers can capitalize on that."

Will Jaydev Unadkat be picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February next year after his impressive performance in Chattogram? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes