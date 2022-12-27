"Getting there" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma returns to training

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has returned to training ahead of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway on January 3, next year.

The Mumbai-born batter picked up a finger injury while fielding during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. He was eventually ruled out of the third ODI and the following two Tests against the Bangla Tigers. Although India lost the ODIs by a 2-1 margin, they inflicted a whitewash in the two-match Test series, winning it 2-0.

Rohit immediately returned to Mumbai to nurse his injury and consulted with doctors with a few important series lined up. He recently returned to training and shared a couple of pictures on his official Instagram account. He captioned the post:

"Getting there…. 👍"

Rohit was spotted jogging in one of the pictures, while in the other, he was seen going through fielding drills.

The senior batter will be itching to get back on the ground after missing a few important games. He has had a sub-par campaign in 2022 across formats and will be desperate to start the new year on a bright note with the ODI World Cup lined up at home next year.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma with a Mumbai player, Divyansh Saxena at the MCA. Rohit Sharma with a Mumbai player, Divyansh Saxena at the MCA. https://t.co/8RwJRkojtg

He is likely to return to action in the series against Sri Lanka if he recovers fully. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the Lankans, starting on January 3.

Rohit Sharma's numbers in 2022

Rohit Sharma, who took over the Test leadership duties from Virat Kohli earlier this year, has played only two Tests in 2022. He could only accumulate 90 runs with the highest score of 46.

The right-handed batter featured in eight ODIs this year, amassing 249 runs, including three half-centuries, at an average of 41.50. This is the second consecutive year Rohit has gone on without scoring an ODI hundred.

Rohit also endured a below-par year in the shortest format of the game. He has managed to score only 656 runs in 29 T20Is at an average of less than 25. The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain also registered only three half-centuries.

He will hope to improve his numbers in 2023 with India eyeing the ODI World Cup at home.

