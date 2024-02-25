GG vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match

Gujarat Giants (GG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number three of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25. WPL 2024 has got off to a cracking start with the first two matches going down to the last ball. Expectations will thus be high from Sunday’s clash as well.

Mumbai Indians were involved in the first of two last-ball thrillers, as they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets. Set to chase a challenging target of 172 by DC, MI were guided by half-centuries from Yastika Bhatia (57 off 45) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55 off 34). However, the equation came down to five off the last ball and Sajeevan Sajana hit a six off Alice Capsey to seal a spectacular win for Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants will kick off their WPL 2024 campaign with Sunday’s clash. The franchise had a forgettable opening season in 2023, finishing last with two wins in eight matches. The injury to skipper Beth Mooney in the very first match of the season, which was also against Mumbai Indians, hampered Gujarat Giants massively. They lost the opening encounter by 143 runs and never recovered from the poor start.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians met twice in WPL 2023, with MI emerging victorious on both occasions.

MI hammered GG by 143 runs in the season opener at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Their second meeting took place at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This time, MI got the better of GG by 55 runs.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 0

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

As mentioned above, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians met twice in WPL 2023. In the first encounter, Mumbai batted first and posted a mammoth 207/5 on the board. Saika Ishaque then claimed 4/11 as Gujarat Giants were bundled out for 64.

In their second meeting, MI again batted first and put up 162/8. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt then claimed three scalps each as Gujarat were held to 107/9.

Here's a summary of the last two Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians matches in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (162/8) beat GG (107/9) by 55 runs, March 14, 2023

MI (207/5) beat GG (64) by 143 runs, March 04, 2023

