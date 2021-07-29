Adam Gilchrist engages in some banter with Michael Vaughan as doubts loom over The Ashes taking place 

With doubts looming about staging the Ashes in Australia this year, Michael Vaughan recently insisted that the tour should be postponed. According to the former England captain, the organizers should consider pushing the event back if the players cannot bring their families along due to the strict COVID-19 regulations Down Under.

Vaughan discussed the issue in his column for the Daily Telegraph, calling for the issue to be sorted quickly. He added that the series 'would be farcical' if it were to go ahead with the families of England players not allowed to visit during the Christmas period.

"If this situation is not sorted out quickly and the England players aren't allowed to be joined in Australia by their families, then the Ashes have to be delayed by a year. If not, it would be a farcical series against an understrength England team. The Ashes must be the best against the best," wrote Vaughan.

The Englishman was berated for his column by Australian newswriter Malcolm Conn, who penned his own piece titled, "Ashes threats by England are condescending and ungrateful." This led to the two taking to Twitter to express their views on the matter.

Malcolm … Would you be willing to leave your family for 4/5 months ?? Would India have have toured last year without families ?? No … So pipe down 👍 https://t.co/F0cCOWoBhY — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 29, 2021

At the moment the players are being told families may not be able to travel .. !! 1993 is 28 yrs ago … Times have changed Malcolm … !! As you well know … https://t.co/3TyjOyWsrl — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 29, 2021

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist soon got in on the action to back his countryman while also engaging in some banter with his former rival. He also labeled the Twitter thread with the hashtag 'compelling viewing'.

Would you be willing like Malcolm is suggesting he would spend 4/5 months without seeing your family plus being in another bubble Gilly ?? https://t.co/Q2aLLdgXIJ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 29, 2021

Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan have gone back and forth on Twitter before

(From left to right) Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan, Shane Warne and Michael Hussey

This is not the first time these two former rivals have engaged in such banter on Twitter. During the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, when England faced Australia at Edgbaston, one of Vaughan's tweets irked Gilchrist, which led to the Australian referring to him as an idiot.

England were off to a flying start courtesy of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy as they chased a target of 224 in the final. With Australia struggling to break the opening stand, Vaughan took to Twitter to suggest that the Aussies should bowl barefoot.

Vaughan's comments came after the Australian team were seen walking around the ground without their socks and trainers on the eve of the semi-final.

Very good skipper 😂 Hope you’re available to open on Sunday now J Roy will be missing. https://t.co/txM8X31RgY — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 11, 2019

The two former rivals are known to engage in healthy banter and barely miss an opportunity to have a go at each other. We leave you with this funny clip from 2017 when Vaughan and Gilchrist recreated the infamous "headbutt" incident involving Bairstow and Cameron Bancroft.

"It was a good hit. Play on!" (right, Cameron Bancroft?) 😂



Funny stuff from the UK broadcaster of the #Ashes - @btsportcricket! pic.twitter.com/zDbBiIWVYG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 28, 2017

