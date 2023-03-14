“Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again” – 'Leg spinner' Cheteshwar Pujara engages in hilarious conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin were recently involved in a hilarious tweet conversation after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday, March 13.

For the uninitiated, the conversation began after Ashwin shared a picture of Pujara bowling leg spin on Day 5 of the fourth Test against Australia. The incident took place during the second-last over of the day as the batter bowled his only second over in Test cricket, giving away just one run.

The off-spinner captioned the post:

“Main kya karu? Job chod du? (What should I do? Leave my job?”

In response, Pujara tried to pull Ashwin's leg by thanking him for batting at No.3 in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, which India won by an innings and 132 runs.

“Nahi (No). This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur.”

Ashwin then replied to Pujara in style. He wrote:

“Your intent is appreciated, but wonder how this a payback,” along with face with tears of joy emojis.”

The Saurashtra batter has now finally replied to Ravichandran Ashwin [on a lighter note], explaining to him that he bowled just one over against Australia to give him enough rest. So that he can bat at No.3 once again if required. He quote-tweeted once again:

“Giving you enough rest so that you can go 1 down again if needed in the future.”

Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in October 2010. Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, bagged his Test cap against West Indies in November 2011. The duo have been playing together for more than a decade.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin to next play for Team India in WTC final against Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin will next play together for Team India in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The summit clash will be held at The Oval, London, starting June 7. The winner will claim the WTC mace.

Ashwin scalped 25 wickets to be named Men of the Series alongside Ravindra Jadeja (22). Meanwhile, Pujara scored 140 runs in his six innings, including a half-century. The duo will have to play a big part if India wants to lift the ICC trophy in England later this year.

India reached the final following a 2-1 win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Sri Lanka’s two-wicket loss against New Zealand in their first Test. Meanwhile, Australia qualified for the WTC final by defeating India by nine wickets in the third Test in Indore.

Team India lost the inaugural WTC final to New Zealand in 2021 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. They will look to leave no stone unturned in their attempt to win their first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

