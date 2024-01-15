"Giving the selectors a headache" - Rohan Gavaskar on Shivam Dube's all-round exploits in T20I series vs Afghanistan

Rohan Gavaskar believes that all-rounder Shivam Dube has more or less cemented his place in India's T20I team following his impressive performances in the ongoing three-match home series against Afghanistan.

Gavaskar reckoned that Dube is no longer just a backup for Hardik Pandya but has now successfully carved a niche for himself at the highest level. Suggesting that it would be tough for the selectors to drop the southpaw from the team, Gavaskar told Cricbuzz:

"We have been talking about him as, 'Oh, listen, what if Hardik is unfit?', I think what he is doing is making sure that even if Hardik is fit, he is on that plane in that World Cup squad. If you put in performances like this, it is very hard for anyone to drop you."

"It is going to be a really tough decision for the selectors if they decide to drop him. He is doing all that he can, which is giving the selectors a headache," he added.

Shivam Dube has performed admirably in the ongoing series against Afghanistan, registering scores of 60* and 63* in the first two outings. In addition to that, he has also bagged two wickets in the first couple of games.

"He is not trying to copy anyone now" - Rohan Gavaskar on Shivam Dube

Rohan Gavaskar further stated that Shivam Dube's recent batting exploits have done wonders for his confidence, making him believe that he belongs to the international level.

He added:

"After these two games, I think he now feels that he belongs at the international level. He has got the appreciation and respect of his teammates because he put in two absolutely wonderful performances."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also mentioned that Dube isn't trying to copy anyone's style and has focused on his strengths. Gavaskar elaborated:

"I think he is just a lot more comfortable about his own game. He knows his own game better. He is not trying to copy anyone now. He is saying, 'This is what I can do and what I bring to the table.'."

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, making the remaining third encounter a dead rubber. The final T20I will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App