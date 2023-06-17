"Glad we are at it for Dindigul Dragons" - Ravichandran Ashwin on working alongside Varun Chakravarthy in TNPL 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy are part of the Dindigul Dragons' squad for the ongoing edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023).

Ashwin, who is the captain of the Dindigul side, expressed his excitement at working alongside Chakravarthy in the competition. He recalled how the two didn't get enough opportunities to bowl together when they were with Kings XI Punjab (renamed Punjab Kings XI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin wrote on his Instagram story:

"Couldn't work with this fell when we both were at kings, glad we are at it for Dindigul Dragons."

Screenshot of Ravichandran Ashwin's recent Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab-based franchise shelled out a whopping ₹8.40 crore at the auction to sign Chakravarthy ahead of the 2019 edition of the IPL. However, the crafty spinner didn't have an ideal start to his career, conceding 25 runs in his very first over.

He featured in just one match for Punjab as a finger injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Chakravarthy's IPL career received a new lease of life after he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹4 crore prior to the 2020 season.

The 31-year-old has been a vital cog in KKR's squad for the past few years. He showcased impressive form in IPL 2023 as well, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for the team with 20 scalps in 14 games.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Co. have started TNPL 2023 on a winning note

Dindigul Dragons squared off against Ba11sy Trichy in their opening match of TNPL 2023 on June 14 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Trichy won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the move backfired, as they failed to get going against the Dindigul bowlers. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets and conceding just 21 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin also shone with the ball in the encounter, finishing with two wickets. Trichy were ultimately bundled out for a sub-par score of 120.

Dragons chased down the target in the 15th over to secure a comprehensive six-wicket victory. They are currently placed third on the points table.

The side will next be seen in action when they take on Siechem Madurai Panthers at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Sunday, June 18.

