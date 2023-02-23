Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh return as Australia name ODI squad to face India

Cricket Australia have named a 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India following the ongoing four-Test rubber. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh will mark their much-anticipated returns after injury lay-offs.

Marsh and Maxwell missed out on significant cricket after undergoing surgery during the home summer, but will feature in the ODI series starting in Mumbai on March 17. The duo are expected to be Australia's vital cogs for the 50-over World Cup campaign later this year in India.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN: Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson included in a strong 16-player squad for a three-game ODI series against India



@LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS JUST IN: Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson included in a strong 16-player squad for a three-game ODI series against India 🚨 JUST IN: Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson included in a strong 16-player squad for a three-game ODI series against India @LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS

Right-arm seamer Jhye Richardson is also back in the fold after a hamstring injury saw him miss the closing stages of the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL). Pat Cummins will lead the side after replacing the retired Aaron Finch as the ODI captain over the summer.

The selectors have been cautious with Josh Hazlewood, who is struggling with an Achilles injury that has seen him miss the Test series against India. David Warner, who suffered a concussion and a hairline fracture to his elbow ruling him out of the Test leg, has been named in the squad. He is likely to open the innings with Travis Head, who flourished as an opener during the summer after succeeding Finch.

Chief Selector George Bailey addressed Hazlewood's non-selection, keeping in mind the busy winter in England. Bailey feels the three matches in India are vital ahead of the 2023 World Cup. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he stated:

"It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part.With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation. Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Pat Cummins has been named Australia's 27th ODI captain Pat Cummins has been named Australia's 27th ODI captain 🙌 https://t.co/T0p02wwjiP

The upcoming series is one of two bilateral legs Australia will play in India, with the second one set to take place in September just before the tournament. Australia will aim to capture its sixth World Cup title.

Australia's squad for the ODI series against India

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Poll : 0 votes