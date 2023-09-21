Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc ruled out of 1st ODI vs India 

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc won't play in the first of the upcoming three ODIs against India in Mohali on Friday. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins confirmed the news in the pre-series press conference on Thursday. He hoped that the duo would be back "later on" in the series.

Cummins, on the other hand, is set to make an ODI comeback after months (he was sidelined due to a wrist injury) and will be available in all matches. Steve Smith also suffered a wrist injury and is expected to return to the playing XI.

Starc suffered a shoulder injury during Ashes 2023. He missed out on Australia's recent tour of South Africa due to "groin soreness". Maxwell, meanwhile, went to South Africa but suffered a minor aggravation to his left ankle. The right-handed batter hasn't played ODI cricket since March when he fractured his fibula.

"We've got plenty of people at different stages," Cummins said in the pre-series press conference. "I am feeling pretty good. My wrist is all healed up... I hope to play tomorrow, hoping to play all three games... Starcy won't play tomorrow but hopefully he'll be available for later on the series, same for Glenn Maxwell... He (Starc) has been bowling back in Sydney and all going to plan."

"He might bowl today or tomorrow and build up. Same with Glenn Maxwell, he has a similar time frame to Starcy," Cummins added.

Cummins also spoke about "striking a balance" between trying to win games and rotating players to keep them fresh for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The skipper said he'll play batters in the same positions throughout and will try to get used to the bowling and over combinations suitable to India.

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc's ODI records vs India

Australia have the likes of Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis as ready replacements for Starc. Both took five wickets each in four ODIs against South Africa at an average of 35 and 45.80, respectively. Josh Inglis, who scored 51 runs in three ODIs there while playing a similar role to Maxwell, might keep his place for a bit longer.

It will be difficult for Abbott and Ellis to replace Starc and Maxwell's experience though. Starc has 25 wickets in 16 ODIs against India at an average of 33.64. Maxwell, meanwhile, has 921 runs at a strike rate of 137.46 and four wickets from 29 ODIs against the Men in Blue.