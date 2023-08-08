Glenn McGrath picks his semi-finalists for 2023 World Cup

Australian fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath has picked his four semi-finalists for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. According to the former cricketer, India, Australia, England, and Pakistan will make it to the last-four stage of the ICC event.

Australia are the most successful team in the ODI World Cup, having lifted the trophy five times. Hosts India have won the crown twice - the second instance coming in 2011 at home. While England are the defending champions, Pakistan won the World Cup in Australia in 1992.

During his visit to the MRF Pace Foundation academy in Chennai on Monday, McGrath spoke about Australia’s chances.

"Although the Test team is quite different to the one-day one, I think they will do well. Australia is one of the top four teams to make it to the semis of the World Cup. They like competing in big tournaments and big games," he said.

"They perform well and have got enough experience, and also have some younger guys coming through. Also, they have enough matches in the sub-continent to prepare for the tournament," McGrath added.

On his other three picks, the 53-year-old stated:

"I put India and England as well. England has been playing some good one-day cricket lately. I will put Pakistan in there as well.”

ICC Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup



All it takes is just one day pic.twitter.com/A88Lvq8pUC History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023All it takes is just one day

England are the current holders of both the World Cup titles, having beaten Pakistan in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“I like the concept” – McGrath on Bazball

Asked about whether England’s Bazball approach can work during their tour of India, McGrath responded that it’s better to wait and watch. He, however, admitted that he likes the concept.

"They have proved it can happen in England and even in Pakistan. Bazball is quite an aggressive form of cricket. It's all about playing with freedom. Teams have even played such cricket in the past, like the West Indies and even Australia during the Don Bradman era. But, how England plans to go in the Indian conditions, we will have to wait and see. But I like the concept," he said.

Stating that the bowlers will be challenged by the aggressive approach and need to adapt, McGrath concluded:

"Undoubtedly, if you are scoring six/seven runs an over, it is quite lively. So, I think the bowlers need to adapt and adjust as well. It's the first time they have come across such a thing in Test cricket to that extent. We have got to look after Test cricket. This is a new era, and you have got to play it like that. So, let's wait and see what the future has for Test cricket and see if it's sustainable.”

England recently leveled the five-match Ashes series 2-2, making a strong comeback after being 0-2 down.