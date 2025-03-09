"Glenn Phillips is not a human" - Fans react to New Zealand all-rounder's outlandish flying catch in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips took a flying one-handed stunner to dismiss India opener Shubman Gill in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The 28-year-old produced an awe-inspiring effort, further cementing his reputation as one of the best fielders in modern-day cricket.

The Men in Blue needed to chase down a 252-run target in the summit clash. Gill perished in the 19th over after scoring 31 runs off 50 balls. On the fourth ball of the over, the right-handed batter played a crisp cover drive off Mitchell Santner's bowling.

While it initially looked as if the ball would race away to the fence for a four, Phillips had other plans. He leapt and grabbed a sensational catch with one hand, providing his side with a massive breakthrough.

Phillips has been terrific on the field throughout the 2025 Champions Trophy, claiming similar stunners to send back the likes of India's ace batter Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan earlier in the edition.

A number of fans took to social media to express their amazement over Phillips' flying catch in the final. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Ponting never had spring in his bat, but this Phillips guy clearly has one in his shoes," wrote a fan.

"This Glenn Phillips shouldn’t be allowed to play cricket because Cricket is for humans not for Eagles and Aliens," remarked another.

"I'm 100% convinced that Glenn Phillips is not a human," chimed in yet another.

Phillips helped New Zealand find an opening after the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill formed a brilliant 105-run partnership.

Glenn Phillips played a crucial cameo for New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy final

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. They struggled to score runs freely in the middle overs, courtesy of tidy bowling by the Indian bowlers. Glenn Phillips chipped in with a vital cameo for his side, scoring 34 runs in 52 balls.

Michael Bracewell was one of the top performers with the bat for the Blackcaps, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 40 deliveries. Daryl Mitchell also hit a half-century, finishing with 63 runs, albeit from 101 balls and a strike rate of 62.38.

New Zealand registered 251/7 after 50 overs. For India, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami bagged one scalp each.

