Glenn Phillips pulls off another one-handed stunner to end Shubman Gill's resistance in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips pulled off a blinder to dismiss Shubman Gill in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. With the catch, Phillips provided the first breakthrough for the Kiwis, ending the 105-run opening stand between Gill and India captain Rohit Sharma.

The dismissal came in the 19th over of India’s run chase. The Blackcaps skipper Mitchell Santner bowled a flighted delivery on off-stump and Gill went for a big shot over the cover fielder. Phillips dived to his right and leaped across to grab the one-handed stunner, providing his team their first wicket out of nowhere.

This was Glenn Phillips’ third stunning catch of the tournament after getting rid of Mohammad Rizwan and Virat Kohli in the group-stage fixtures.

The Kiwi all-rounder also played a valuable knock of 34 runs in the final to help the team to 251 runs after electing to bat first.

India lose two quick wickets after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provide a promising start in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

Team India lost two quick wickets after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a promising start in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Apart from Gill, Virat Kohli perished for just one run after facing a couple of deliveries, trapped lbw by Michael Bracewell.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 113/2, with Rohit (71) and Shreyas Iyer (6) at the crease.

Opting to bat first, the Kiwis posted 251/7 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 63 off 101 balls. Meanwhile, Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra chipped in with 53* (40) and 37 (29), respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the leading wicket-takers for India, bagging two wickets apiece. Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja also shared one each.

India are chasing their third Champions Trophy title after 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013. The Rohit Sharma-led side are also on the verge of winning back-to-back ICC trophies after the 2024 T20 World Cup victory. They will also be looking to avenge their loss to the Kiwis in the finals of the 2000 Champions Trophy and the inaugural 2021 World Test Championship (WTC).

