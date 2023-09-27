"Glenniah Maxitharan is the Man of The Match"- Fans react after Glenn Maxwell's match-winning bowling spell of 4/40 in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a wonderful comeback with a Player of the Match performance in the 3rd ODI against India on Wednesday (September 27) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

He missed the first two ODIs against India last week. Men in Blue won both games and sealed the series.

Maxwell played a starring role with the ball on Wednesday and prevented India from completing a whitewash in the 3-match series. Australia beat India by 66 runs and ended their five-match losing streak in ODIs.

Australia batted first in the contest after winning the toss. They notched up a daunting total of 352/7 in 50 overs after contributions from all of their top four batters. David Warner (56) and Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (74) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) scored half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma (81) then hit a blazing half-century to keep India in the hunt in a steep chase. Virat Kohli (56) supported him well with a fluent knock.

Just as they were stringing along a decent partnership, Glenn Maxwell (4/40) dismissed the veteran duo in the space of a few overs to derail India's chase. He later sent Shreyas Iyer (48) back to the pavilion in the 39th over to seemingly end India's hopes in the chase.

Fans took note of Glenn Maxwell's bowling exploits in the third ODI and expressed their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Its been a lot of hard work"- Glenn Maxwell on his comeback journey

After the conclusion of the third ODI, Maxwell reflected on his match-defining bowling performance and said:

"It's not too bad is it? Yeah its been a lot of hard work. South Africa tour was a bit of a set back. Went back to Australia, got an injection but coming to the World Cup I am fully fit and running. I don't have any travel issues unlike the others and I feel fresh. It's nice to chip in with the ball."

He added:

"If Mitch Marsh was there we would have chopped and changed a bit. It is all about contributing. We are all trying to be as flexible as possible. We are trying the batters to express themselves at different stages of the innings."