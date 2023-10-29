"Go back Britishers"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thumping 100-run win against England in 2023 World Cup

Team India continued their dominant run in the 2023 World Cup by winning their sixth match on the trot on Sunday, October 29. They registered a clinical 100-run victory against England in the 29th match of the tournament at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With the win, the Men in Blue reclaimed the top position in the points table.

English captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. India could only reach 229/9 in 50 overs on a tricky surface. Rohit Sharma (87) played a composed knock and led his side from the front with the bat.

Suryakumar Yadav (49) and KL Rahul (39) supported him with handy knocks. Meanwhile, David Willey (3/45), Adil Rashid (2/35) and Chris Woakes (2/33) shined with the ball for English team.

It was one-way traffic in the second innings though. Jasprit Bumrah (3/32), Mohammed Shami (4/22), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) combined to bundle out England cheaply for 129 in 34.5 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between India and England on Sunday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time"- India captain Rohit Sharma after victory against England

After the conclusion of the match on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the win, saying:

"This was a game of a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. We knew the pitch had something in it. We just wanted to get to a total we could play with. I thought we were not great with the bat today."

He admitted the lapses in the batting department for India on the day, saying:

"Losing three wickets in the first powerplay isn't the ideal situation but when you are in a situation like that you are looking to create a long partnership. A couple of guys threw it away at the end including myself. But yeah we were a few runs short."

He added:

"It's not something you see everyday when you have a total like that. You know when you start your innings that somehow you've got to try and find a couple of wickets in the first few overs."

He concluded by lauding the bowling line-up, saying:

"When you have a bowling lineup like that it's very important that the batters put the runs on the board, give them something to work with and rely on them to do the magic (grins)."

India will next face Sri Lanka on October 2 in Mumbai.