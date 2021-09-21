"SaaIa yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota hai bey" - Pakistan Fans extremely disappointed as ECB withdrew from their Pakistan tour

The English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced that they will not be touring Pakistan due to security issues in the country. Earlier, the New Zealand cricket team also withdrew from a series at the last minute and left the country citing the same reasons.

It has left Pakistani cricket fans and administrators in a state of huge disappointment. The two high-profile series against England and New Zealand were supposed to reinstate international cricket in Pakistan, but now things look dire again.

PCB chairman Ramiz also expressed his utter disappointment and called for the Pakistan players to perform strongly in the upcoming World Cup and make a statement to the other teams. Fans even joined in and voiced their frustrations by sharing their views on the matter on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses. Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.

#PAKvENG Pakistan is safe for future King & Queen but not for cricket team. England cancelled Pakistan tour. Pakistan is safe for future King & Queen but not for cricket team. England cancelled Pakistan tour.

But when it's time that you come here to play with us but you pushed us back in 10 years.



It's selfishness

When people were dying in Your country with Covid_19 we go we play we save your cricket.But when it's time that you come here to play with us but you pushed us back in 10 years.It's selfishness @ECB_cricket #PAKvENG



Pakistani must know one thing-

Your cricket is not killed by England,New Zealand or Indian RAW but by your own creation-TERRORISM…Period!

England officially cancelled their cricket tour of Pakistan due to possible terror attack threats.Pakistani must know one thing-Your cricket is not killed by England,New Zealand or Indian RAW but by your own creation-TERRORISM…Period! #PAKvENG



Kirān 🎀🐼 @itx_kiranmalik Snakes only bite back. It's a lesson for us to stop helping them in their difficult times 😏💔 #PAKvENG Snakes only bite back. It's a lesson for us to stop helping them in their difficult times 😏💔#PAKvENG https://t.co/lRMg682NGn

Meanwhile Pakistani fans be like: After New Zealand, England and Wales Cricket Board has withdrawn from the tour of Pakistan. #PAKvENG



Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #Cricket Pakistan toured England twice during Covid-19 and went through with all the difficulties associated with the tours & helped ECB financially by touring. In return when PCB needed their support, ECB has turned their back on PCB #PAKvENG Pakistan toured England twice during Covid-19 and went through with all the difficulties associated with the tours & helped ECB financially by touring. In return when PCB needed their support, ECB has turned their back on PCB #PAKvENG #Cricket

C'mon guysss this isn't just a game anymore. #PAKvENG The only way to avenge these pathetic cricket boards is to win the T20 World cup.



Alter Ego @Alter_Ego45 New Zealand cancelled tour of Pakistan

Then, England men's team cancels tour

England women's team cancels tour



We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan: ECB

The ECB has offered its sincere apologies to the PCB for backing out after committing to touring Pakistan. After the recent withdrawal of the New Zealand cricket team, ECB convened on Monday to discuss the future of their upcoming Pakistan tour and decided to withdraw from both the Men's and Women's series.

The ECB's media release in this regard read:

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments."

"We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022."

According to reports, the PCB has requested Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket boards to tour the country for a mini-series in the space created by the canceled series. We will find out more about this development in the coming days.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar