"SaaIa yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota hai bey" - Pakistan Fans extremely disappointed as ECB withdrew from their Pakistan tour

The English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced that they will not be touring Pakistan due to security issues in the country. Earlier, the New Zealand cricket team also withdrew from a series at the last minute and left the country citing the same reasons.
It has left Pakistani cricket fans and administrators in a state of huge disappointment. The two high-profile series against England and New Zealand were supposed to reinstate international cricket in Pakistan, but now things look dire again.
PCB chairman Ramiz also expressed his utter disappointment and called for the Pakistan players to perform strongly in the upcoming World Cup and make a statement to the other teams. Fans even joined in and voiced their frustrations by sharing their views on the matter on Twitter.
We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan: ECB
The ECB has offered its sincere apologies to the PCB for backing out after committing to touring Pakistan. After the recent withdrawal of the New Zealand cricket team, ECB convened on Monday to discuss the future of their upcoming Pakistan tour and decided to withdraw from both the Men's and Women's series.
The ECB's media release in this regard read:
"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."
"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments."
"We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022."
According to reports, the PCB has requested Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket boards to tour the country for a mini-series in the space created by the canceled series. We will find out more about this development in the coming days.