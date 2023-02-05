"God bless Australia" - Fans react as Josh Hazlewood joins Mitchell Starc in injury list ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will reportedly miss the first match of the four-Test series against India, which starts in Nagpur on February 9.

As per Fox Sports, the speedster sustained an Achilles niggle in his left leg, making him doubtful for the second Test as well. The 32-year-old has joined ace pacer Mitchell Starc, who will miss the first Test due to a finger injury, on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green is still recovering from his finger injury. The all-rounder is unlikely to bowl until the second Test.

Speaking to reporters, Hazlewood said:

“Not sure about the first Test. It’s still a few days away but it’s sneaking up pretty quickly. Second one is obviously straight after as well. So, we’ll play it by ear over the next week and next few days and hopefully, Tuesday goes well.”

He added that the injury has been troubling him since the SCG Test against South Africa.

“It’s still lingering from the (Sydney) Test match probably.”

Indian fans want Rohit Sharma and Co. to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the series with a host of Australian players injured. Interestingly, India have won four Test series in a row against the Aussies at home.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Sai kumar @curious_asf4



we need to win this take this and stay out of it. @CricCrazyJohns BCCI to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood :-we need to win this take this and stay out of it. @CricCrazyJohns BCCI to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood :-we need to win this take this and stay out of it. https://t.co/ovpihJ0ldw

Sports.world @moiz_sports @CricCrazyJohns Now they should be relax as Hazlewood Starc are injured and secondly Green not to bowl in first couple of matches @CricCrazyJohns Now they should be relax as Hazlewood Starc are injured and secondly Green not to bowl in first couple of matches

Manan @mananthakurr Starc ka already pata tha ki vo injured but ye hazlewood bhi gaya ab 1-2 matches ke liye . BGT excitement already khatam ho gayi . Just fucking forfeit and go back to your home . Agony . Starc ka already pata tha ki vo injured but ye hazlewood bhi gaya ab 1-2 matches ke liye . BGT excitement already khatam ho gayi . Just fucking forfeit and go back to your home . Agony .

Second Half FC @FriendlyOz14 @abcsport So, Starc and Hazlewood out. Green won’t bowl and with just one spinner, pfff! God bless Australia @abcsport So, Starc and Hazlewood out. Green won’t bowl and with just one spinner, pfff! God bless Australia 🙏

Kashif Syed @kashif55524751



India will enjoy playing agst. Australia B Team.. @Cricketracker No Starc, No Hazlewood, No Cameroon Green...India will enjoy playing agst. Australia B Team.. @Cricketracker No Starc, No Hazlewood, No Cameroon Green...India will enjoy playing agst. Australia B Team..

Arif Khan @King___Babar56 cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN JUST IN No starc, no hazlewood. So they are playing B team against India in 1st Test. Massive adv India twitter.com/cricketcomau/s… No starc, no hazlewood. So they are playing B team against India in 1st Test. Massive adv India twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…

Utkarsh @justutkthings

A very good chance for India to take a 1-0 lead @RVCJ_FB No Starc & Hazlewood in first test.A very good chance for India to take a 1-0 lead @RVCJ_FB No Starc & Hazlewood in first test. A very good chance for India to take a 1-0 lead

Naman🏏🥰 @NamanShah2607 @Zemo6_ICTIAN Nai nai!! But to be honest we'll be more vulnerable against Boland than against both Starc & Hazlewood @Zemo6_ICTIAN Nai nai!! But to be honest we'll be more vulnerable against Boland than against both Starc & Hazlewood

Karan Kakade @crickfreak11 @ESPNcricinfo They played them against WI and SA at home which wasn’t as important. What a loss and lack of planning. @ESPNcricinfo They played them against WI and SA at home which wasn’t as important. What a loss and lack of planning.

Why Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc’s absence is a big advantage for Team India?

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc’s absence will be a huge loss for Australia but a big advantage for Team India. Hazlewood has scalped 51 wickets in 15 Tests against India, including four five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Starc has picked up 42 wickets in 15 Tests against India.

In Hazlewood and Starc’s absence, Australia captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland are likely to lead the Australian pace attack.

Australia squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

