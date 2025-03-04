"Goes unsold in IPL and takes revenge from India" - Fans react to Steve Smith's captain's knock in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Australia captain Steve Smith shone with the bat in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against India in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The ace batter played a clutch knock in the crucial encounter, scoring 73 runs off 96 deliveries.

After electing to bat first, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother with opener Cooper Connolly departing after a nine-ball duck. Smith walked out to bat at No. 3 and stitched together a 50-run stand with Travis Head for the second wicket.

While Head was dismissed for 39 runs in 33 balls, Smith carried on to notch up a gritty half-century. It is worth mentioning that this was the right-handed batter's sixth 50-plus score in an ICC knockout match, the most by an Australian player.

Several fans took to social media to comment on Smith delivering on the big stage yet again. Here are some of the top reactions:

"Steve Smith was the Villain against India even before Head had his debut," wrote a fan.

"Steve Smith, always coming out with the big guns in big events and tournaments," commented Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal.

"Death, taxes and Steve Smith standing tall for Australia in big matches," chimed in one fan.

Smith was dismissed for five in Australia's opening match against England. He remained unbeaten on 19 against Afghanistan. However, the match ended in a no result due to rain. He redeemed himself by playing a captain's knock in the all-important semifinal clash against India.

Mohammed Shami provided India with a massive breakthrough by dismissing Steve Smith in the 37th over

Steve Smith's knock came to an end in the 37th over of the Australian innings. The 35-year-old perished to pacer Mohammad Shami. It was a low full toss and the well-set batter stepped out of his crease and attempted to hit it on the off-side.

However, he failed to get any connection and the ball ended up crashing into the off-stump. Smith was visibly upset for throwing his wicket away after doing all the hard work.

Shami had earlier given Smith a reprieve by missing a caught and bowled chance in the 22nd over. He had luck on his side as in the 14th over, he got an inside edge onto his pads off Axar Patel's bowling. The ball rolled onto the stumps but the Aussie batter survived as the bails didn't dislodge.

