"Going to be a very attractive T20 package"- Ricky Ponting on Cameron Green

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Cameron Green could be an attractive T20 package. He also said that Green has the skills to gradually become an all-format player for the Australian cricket team.

The all-rounder made his Test debut in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, and he has impressed plenty of experts with his overall skill set. The 22-year-old showed his big-hitting ability when he accumulated quick runs on Day 4 of the Sydney Test, where he scored 84 in the second innings.

Ponting seemed excited with the talent which Australia have at their hands and said to cricket.com.au:

"That will be the next phase of his development, the white-ball stuff; I think he's going to be a very attractive T20 package in the future as well with that sheer power that he's got. He's good in the field, and his bowling could be quite handy, so there's no reason why he couldn't end up being a good all-format player.”

Cameron Green has earned huge praise from all quarters. Mitchell Johnson even went on to say that the rest of the Australian batsmen should learn from how Green batted in the Melbourne Test, where the home team suffered an eight-wicket defeat.

BBL sixes - 0

Test sixes - 4



Cameron Green went large after bringing up his fifty and he caught up with https://t.co/7zqZfe74xF after play. #AUSvIND | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/A6BexDaoPo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

Cameron Green's record in the limited-overs format

The 22-year-old might have the talent to play limited-overs cricket, but he is yet to replicate that in terms of performance. Cameron Green has represented the Perth Scorchers 9 times in the BBL where he has accumulated 106 runs at an average of 15.14 and with a strike rate of 108.16.

The 6'5'' all-rounder has a half-century in 10 list A games where he has scored at an average of 26.85. On the bowling front, he has seven wickets which he picked up at an average of 38.28. It's fair to say he hasn't set the scene alight with his performances in the limited-overs format.

However, Cameron Green is still young, and he would likely improve his numbers in white-ball cricket soon. The all-rounder made it into the Australian Test team on the back of some terrific performances in the Sheffield Shield cricket. The longest format seems to be his preferred format as he averages 51.44 with the bat and 23.12 with the ball in 23 First Class games.

Australia undoubtedly have top talent at their disposal in Green, and if he could keep himself fit, the 22-year-old can play for them for years to come.