"Going to be really fruitful for Team India" - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening combination

Dinesh Karthik believes that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the innings for Team India in Test cricket will reap great rewards for the side.

The veteran keeper-batter pointed out how both Sharma and Jaiswal complement each other very well. Karthik opined that the two batters deserve a lot of appreciation for their performances in the ongoing series against the West Indies.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"It definitely looks like something that is going to be really fruitful for Team India. The way they bat is very different from each other. They complement each other. Yes, you can say that the West Indies bowling pedigree (isn't at par with) the likes of Australia or England. I don't think we can hide from that fact. But what you need to give them credit for is the way they have approached it."

Notably, both Jaiswal (171) and Sharma (103) struck fine centuries in the Test series opener against West Indies. They followed it up with a brilliant 139-run opening stand on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test.

"Chose to bowl first on what looked like a really flat pitch" - Dinesh Karthik on West Indies

Dinesh Karthik further stated that West Indies made the wrong decision by choosing to bowl first after winning the toss in the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Thursday, July 20.

He noted how the Indian openers looked at ease in the first session. The cricketer-commentator, however, praised the hosts for putting the pressure back on Rohit Sharma and Co. in the second session, adding:

"West Indies won the toss, and what was surprising was the decision that they chose. They chose to bowl first on what looked like a really flat pitch. Why I said the decision was surprising was because the Indian openers, as usual, got off to a lovely start."

"In the first hour of play, they notched up a fifty partnership, and they looked very, very comfortable and confident," he added. "The session after lunch definitely belonged to West Indies. From 139 for no loss, they took India to 155/3, and then 182/4."

Sportskeeda



A wonderful final session of the day for India



Virat Kohli the star of the show with an unbeaten 87 and was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja.



Will Kohli bring up his 76th international , tomorrow, in his 500th match? 🤔



Stumps on Day 1! A wonderful final session of the day for India. Virat Kohli the star of the show with an unbeaten 87 and was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja. Will Kohli bring up his 76th international, tomorrow, in his 500th match?

India finished at 288/4 at stumps on Day 1. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will resume batting on Day 2 with overnight scores of 87 and 36, respectively.