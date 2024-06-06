"Gold doesn't become black but shines more when put in fire" - Navjot Sidhu lauds Rohit Sharma's knock in India's 2024 T20 World Cup win vs Ireland

Navjot Singh Sidhu has lauded Rohit Sharma for playing a match-winning knock in difficult conditions in India's 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Ireland. He noted that the skipper regaining his form completes the Indian team.

India bowled Ireland out for 96 after asking them to bat first in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Rohit then scored a 37-ball 52 before retiring hurt as the Men in Blue achieved the target with eight wickets and 46 deliveries to spare.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Sidhu pointed out that Rohit passed a tough test with flying colors.

"That's how gold is assayed. Gold doesn't become black but shines more when put in fire. A difficult situation takes a litmus test of a great warrior. He wasn't scoring runs but he played hook shots, lofted strokes on the on-side, and a sizzling shot over cover on such a pitch," he said.

The former India opener added that Rohit being back among the runs when Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply augurs well for the side.

"I feel it's an auspicious arrival for Indian cricket. Where (Virat) Kohli doesn't fire, Rohit will fire. Responsibility is the sign of progress. It is the stairs of success that gives great objectives. When I see that great objective, Rohit Sharma coming in form completes the Indian team," Sidhu stated.

Rohit struck four fours and three sixes during his 52-run knock. He added 54 runs for the second wicket with Rishabh Pant (36* off 26) after Kohli was dismissed for one.

"The credit for today's win goes to the bowling" - Navjot Sidhu

The Indian bowlers ran through the Ireland batting lineup.

However, Navjot Sidhu opined that the bowlers were the real architects of India's win.

"The credit for today's win goes to the bowling. Eight out of 10 times, batters win you games. However, when you get those two odd occasions when bowling wins you the match, it makes the impossible possible," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that all the bowlers made the most of the conditions after Arshdeep Singh struck two early blows.

"It is magic and today the Indian team's all five bowlers, especially the left-handed Arshdeep Singh, were wow. Arshdeep Singh laid the foundation and Jasprit Bumrah and the other bowlers built the building on top of that. Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets. I feel these are great signs for Indian cricket," Sidhu elaborated.

Arshdeep (2/35) dismissed Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie in his second over. Hardik Pandya (3/27), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), Axar Patel (1/3) and Mohammed Siraj (1/13) were the other successful Indian bowlers.

