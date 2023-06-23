"Golden Boy" - Ravindra Jadeja celebrates 2013 Champions Trophy win 

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter to celebrate the 10th anniversary of India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 on Friday, June 23.

The tournament was Jadeja's breakthrough in international cricket. He was the highest wicket-taker and was adjudged the Player of the Match in the final against England.

He posted a photo of himself with the two awards and captioned it:

"GOLDEN BOY #missioncompleted"

The rain-affected ODI final was reduced to just 20 overs each side. Batting first, India stumbled against England's swing bowlers early on and were reduced to 66/5. But Jadeja, who was not well-known for his batting then, chipped in with 33 (35) from No. 7 and built a 47-run partnership with Virat Kohli to push the target to 129.

In the second innings, the left-arm spinner took the important wickets of Ian Bell for 13(16) and Jos Buttler (0 off 1) to set up a famous five-run win for India.

The brace took his series tally to 12 wickets from five matches at an average of 12.83 and an economy rate of 3.75. Both of those stats were the best for any bowler with at least five wickets in the tournament.

The 34-year-old also had the best figures of the tournament to his name - 5/36 against West Indies at the Oval.

"He may have felt hurt" - CSK CEO on Ravindra Jadeja's Twitter posts during IPL 2023

Recently, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan defended Jadeja's tweets during IPL 2023. The all-rounder had hinted at his dissatisfaction with the Chepauk crowd cheering his wicket because they wanted to see MS Dhoni bat.

"While batting, our line-up of Ruturaj, Conway, Moeen, Rahane, with the results, whenever he [Jadeja] went in to bat, he had 5-10 balls left," Viswanathan told ESPN Cricinfo.

"In such situations, it can or can’t click sometimes. But the thing is he also knew Dhoni was to come in next, and he himself would get just 2-3 balls sometimes. In such situations whenever he went in, the crowd used to welcome Dhoni. In a way, he may have felt hurt. Any player for that matter may have had that pressure. But he didn’t complain about it even though he put out a tweet," he added.

CSK won IPL 2023 courtesy of his 15 (6) and a last-ball boundary. The all-rounder is expected to be back in action in India's tour of the West Indies, which will start on July 12.

