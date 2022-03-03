IND vs SL 2022: "A good decision from the BCCI to allow 50 percent crowd" - Dimuth Karunaratne ahead of the first Test 

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has praised the BCCI's decision to allow 50 per cent crowd for Virat Kohli's 100th Test match. The Test in Mohali was initially slated to be played behind closed doors, but authorities changed the decision in a dramatic U-turn just days before the fixture.

The first Test between the two sides is also Sri Lanka's 300th match in the format. The island nation played their first Test in 1982 against England at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. Expressing gratitude after being presented with the opportunity to lead the side in this fixture, Karunaratne said in the pre-match press conference:

"That's a great feeling...captaining in the country's 300th Test. I did not expect it. It is a great honour for me. I will try my best to give the best result for Sri Lanka. I came to know it is Virat's 100th Test. A good decision from the BCCI to allow 50 per cent crowd."

Virat Kohli was in line to play his 100th Test on the South Africa tour. However, a back injury forced him to miss the second Test in Cape Town. The ace batter also stepped down from the captaincy after the series' culmination but will continue to bat at No. 4 for the team.

The 33-year-old will not have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane by his side in the middle order, however. The experienced duo were dropped for the series due to poor form. Karunaratne claimed that plans have been drafted for the inexperienced players who will be coming into the Indian playing XI. He said:

"Yeah, we have a few plans. some youngsters are playing... they are supposed to fill Rahane and Pujara's place. We are trying to execute the plans."

Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill are the candidates for the vacant positions.

"Mendis has been ruled out" - Dimuth Karunaratne

When asked about the playing XI, Karunaratne revealed that Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of the contest. The 27-year-old did not partake in the recently concluded T20I series due to a hamstring injury he suffered on the tour of Australia.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sri Lanka likely to play 3 quicks - Chameera and Kusal Mendis to be rested for the first Test. (Source - Sports Pavilion) Sri Lanka likely to play 3 quicks - Chameera and Kusal Mendis to be rested for the first Test. (Source - Sports Pavilion)

The captain also formally announced the return of Niroshan Dickwella to the longest format of the game. The 28-year-old, who was handed a one-year ban for a bio bubble breach, will don the gloves for the first Test. Moreover, pacer Dushmanta Chameera, who featured in all eight T20Is against Australia and India, has been rested.

The speedster will return to playing XI for the day-night Test in Bengaluru. Karunaratne concluded:

"Dickwella will be the wicketkeeper, (pacer) Dushmantha Chameera will be rested and will be available for the pink ball Test and Mendis has been ruled out."

Sri Lanka will take on India in the first Test at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting tomorrow (March 4)

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava